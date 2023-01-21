Higher rates of depression and anxiety in MG than in other autoimmune diseases





more than one-third of patients myasthenia gravis (MG) Experiencing anxiety and depression reveals new findings was announced in brain and behaviorWe also show that the impact of these psychiatric disorders in these patients is higher than in patients with other autoimmune diseases. A systematic review and meta-analysis are the first to characterize the prevalence of depression in these patients, according to the researchers. Studies have been conducted to identify the prevalence of depression and anxiety in these patients, but results have been mixed and no systematic review or meta-analysis has been performed. “MG primarily affects the acetylcholine receptors and disrupts their mechanisms. For most MG, the initial symptoms are weakness of the extraocular muscles and misalignment of the eye, which is considered ocular MG. ,” wrote the researcher. “Within 3 years, ocular MG develops into systemic MG in about 90% of cases. MG-induced disability often affects patients’ quality of life and interferes with their daily lives and activities.Additionally, MG symptom instability, disease prolongation, and treatment with steroids may cause psychiatric symptoms in MG patients.” Data were compiled from 38 studies involving more than 4000 patients, with a pooled prevalence of depression of 36% and a pooled prevalence of anxiety of 33%, both in multiple sclerosis. This rate was higher than previously seen for other autoimmune diseases such as lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus. The rate of depression identified in this study was higher than that of other neurological disorders, including dementia (30.3%), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (34%), multiple sclerosis (30.5%), and mild cognitive impairment. was higher than previously identified rates of depression in patients with (32%), a lower proportion than those with Alzheimer’s disease (42%). Subgroup analyzes accounting for means, severity, study continent, disease duration, and study type found that the prevalence of mild, moderate, and severe depression was 27%, 14%, and 9%, respectively. showed that there is Across the study, there was a wide range of impacts. The prevalence of depression ranged from 1% to 76% in individual studies, and the prevalence of anxiety ranged from 3% to 71% in individual studies. This heterogeneity may be a result of the different methodological approaches and screening tools used in each study, the researchers explained. The most used screening tools for anxiety are the Beck Anxiety Inventory and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), and for depression the Beck Depression Inventory and the HADS, all of which have been validated and trusted in previous studies. proven to be viable. Writing about other limitations of the study, the researchers noted, “Several of the included studies used self-report questionnaires to assess anxiety and depression in MG patients, and the reliability of the results was unreliable.” Finally, we could not completely ignore the possibility of publication bias.” reference Nadali J, Ghavampour N, Beiranvand F, et al. Prevalence of depression and anxiety in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG): a systematic review and meta-analysis. brain behaviorPublished online December 10, 2022. doi:10.1002/brb3.2840

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/rates-of-depression-anxiety-higher-in-mg-than-in-other-autoimmune-diseases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos