WHO says this is better than a vaccine: ‘95% less likely to get severe Covid infection’

 


A World Health Organization (WHO)-sponsored study recently found that people with hybrid immunity are 95% more likely to develop severe COVID infection compared to unvaccinated and uninfected people. was shown to be less than Therefore, “this shows how important it is for people to be vaccinated even after they have been infected with COVID”. It occurred while the number of cases was increasing rapidly.

The study, published in The Lancet, says that both previous coronavirus infection and hybrid immunity provided stronger and more durable protection against the Omicron variant than vaccination alone.

Individuals with hybrid immunity had the highest magnitude and durability of protection for all outcomes. The rate of protection against severe disease was greater than 95% by the end of available follow-up 11 months after hybrid immunization with primary vaccination and 4 months after hybrid immunization with booster vaccination, both says.

The weakening of protection against both infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity to COVID remains a concern, and as such, “more widespread vaccination among populations (e.g., mass vaccination) may reduce incidences such as in winter.” “It could be timed to unfold before the expected period of growth.” Season. “

At the individual level, these results can be combined with knowledge of the individual’s infection and vaccination history. For individuals with a history of previous infection or vaccination and who have completed primary vaccination, a six-month delay in booster administration may be justified, the study said.

…does not contribute to transmission: WHO

However, WHO Director-General Maria van Kerhove points out that talking about hybrid immunity does not promote infection. Please do what you can to avoid infection/re-infection.”

Protecting yourself by seeking the very thing that harms you is very dangerous. Even if you don’t get sick and die from COVID-19, you can still infect someone, she added.

