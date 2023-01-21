Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News









To Market first orientation. net sales. Net income. Total assets. Excise tax. Other income/income. raw materials. Power & Fuel. employee cost. PBDIT. interest. tax. EPS. investment. Miscellaneous debtors. cash/bank. stock. debt. Contingent liability.

screen critical Abrasive aerospace and defense Agriculture air conditioner Airlines Aluminum and aluminum products amusement park/recreation/club aquaculture auto accessories Auto Accessories – Air Conditioner Parts Auto Accessories – Parts for cars, trucks and motorcycles Auto Accessories – Axle Shaft Auto Accessories – Bearings Auto Accessories – Brakes Auto Accessories – Bus Body Automotive Accessories – Castings/Forgings Auto Accessories – Clutch Auto Accessories – Diesel Engine Auto Accessories – Engine Parts Auto Accessories – Gears Auto Accessories – Headlamps & Lights Auto Accessories – Miscellaneous Auto Accessories – Piston Auto Accessories – Seat Covers and Parts Automotive accessories – sheet metal Auto Accessories – Shock Absorbers Auto Accessories – Spare Parts and Accessories Auto Accessories – Springs Auto Accessories – Tires & Rubber Products Auto Accessories – Wheels auto ancillary Motor Vehicles – Motorcycles, Tricycles Automotive – car and truck manufacturers Automotive – Dealers and Distributors Automotive – LCVS/ HVCS Automotive – Passenger car Automobiles – Tractors Automotive – Truck/LCV Bank – Private Bank – Public battery beverage Biotechnology and medical research BPO/ITES breweries and distilleries Cable & D2H cable Carbon black cement Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitary ware chemicals Tobacco/Tobacco coal commodity chemicals compressor pump computer peripherals Construction – Infrastructure Construction – Real Estate Construction – Residential and Commercial consumer food Container packaging Courier service cycle defense Detergent/Soap diamonds & jewelery Diversification Diverse chemicals Home appliances Dyes/Pigments educational institution Electronics Electrical equipment – boilers/turbines Electrical equipment – switchgear Electrical Equipment – Transformers Electrodes/Electrical equipment Electrodes and welding equipment Electric appliances Electronics – Components engineering Engineering – Construction Engineering – Industrial Equipment ETFs fastener manganese iron fertilizer Film production, distribution and entertainment Finance – Housing Finance – Investment Finance – NBFC Finance – Other Finance – Stock Brokerage Finance term lending Fish, poultry and meat products Food and pharmaceutical retailers food processing footwear gas distribution Glass and glass products Money gold ETFs Ground Freight and Logistics Services hospital and medical services Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants household and personal items infrastructure steel IT-Education IT – Networking IT services and consulting Lab and Life Science Services Lamination/Decoration leather Leisure service life and health insurance logistics LPG lubricant media Medical equipment/consumables/accessories metals and mining Metal – Castings/Forgings metal – non-ferrous Other commercial services others Multiline Insurance and Broker oil exploration and production online service Other agricultural products Other construction materials Others-Industrial gas and fuel Others-Manufacturing Packaging – Film Packaging – packaging materials Packaging – poly film Packaging – bags and bags Packaging Materials – Containers and Packaging Packaging Materials – Plastic Products paint Paper/Forest products Paper and paper products Agrochemicals/Pesticides medicines and medicines photo products plastic products Plastic products – others Plastics – moldings and furniture Plastics – PET bottles, jars, containers plastic – adhesive tape Plastic – Thermoplastic Plastics – Tubes/Pipes/Hose & Fittings port Power generation and distribution printing and publishing Printing/stationery printing and publishing wagon evaluation real estate business Real estate rental, development and operation Refinery Refractories Reinsurance Renewable energy retail business Rubber product shipbuilding Shipping software solvent extraction specialty chemicals specialty shop Special Mining and Metals sugar tea/coffee Telecommunications – Equipment Telecommunications – Service Providers telecommunications services Textile – Machinery Textile – Spinning textile Textiles & Apparel transaction Transmission tower/equipment transportation infrastructure travel service TV broadcasting and software production vegetable oils and products watches and accessories wood & wood products

screen code

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/health-and-fitness/mediterranean-diet-can-help-fight-and-prevent-cancer-heres-how-9910811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos