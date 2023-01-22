China says COVID outbreak infected 80% of population

With 80% of the country’s population infected, there is little chance of a significant recovery from COVID-19 in China over the next two to three months, a prominent government scientist said Saturday.

The ongoing mass movement of people during the Lunar New Year holiday could spread the pandemic and spread infection in some areas, but could result in a second wave of COVID in the short term. The risk is low, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. said on his Weibo social media platform.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are traveling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under the recently relaxed zero COVID restrictions, in rural areas ill-equipped to manage large outbreaks. increasing the risk of new outbreaks of





Officials at China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday that fever clinics, emergency rooms and critically ill COVID-19 patients had passed their peak.

Nearly 60,000 people with COVID died in hospitals as of Jan. 12, about a month after China abruptly withdrew its zero COVID policy, according to government data.

But some experts say that because it excludes those who died at home, and because they say it discourages many doctors from citing COVID as a cause of death, the figure is probably underperforming. said to have greatly underestimated the