Comparison of pediatric COVID-19 disease severity among variants





our knowledge COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) We have come a long way, especially when it comes to the pediatric population. Children originally believed to be immune to COVID-19 are now proven to benefit from: COVID-19 vaccinationMore than 14 million children have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, representing 18.6% of all cases in the United States. Pediatric populations are less likely to experience severe COVID-19 disease progression, but this has changed over the course of the pandemic.new studywas published in Lancet Regional Healthexamined how severe COVID-19 outcomes in children varied over time alpha, deltaWhen Omicron Variant dominance. In this multicenter observational cohort study, we collected data from Beaumont Health, a large community health system in metropolitan Detroit. The acute care system of eight hospitals cares for about 2.2 million people. The analysis included patients under the age of 18 who presented to one of Beaumont’s emergency departments with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Children with a secondary diagnosis of COVID-19 were excluded. Her COVID-19 hospitalizations as a child coincide with Alpha (1/1/21-6/30/21), Delta (7/1/21-12/31/21), and Omicron (1/1) Categorized by time interval. /22-6/16/22) Variant dominance. The researchers defined admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), need for mechanical ventilation, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), myocarditis, or in-hospital death at any time during hospitalization. defined as ‘severe illness’. The primary outcome was severe illness and secondary outcomes included viral co-infection and vaccination status. There were 4517 emergency COVID-19 visits throughout the study period. Of these, 12.5% ​​(n = 566) children were hospitalized. By variant, 24.4% of hospitalizations occurred for alpha, 31.6% for delta, and 44.0% for omicron. Of the hospitalized children, 55.1% were male and 59.9% were Caucasian. The average age of his was 5 years, and 22.8% of hospitalized patients were infants, 25.1% were infants, 23.0% were children, and 29.2% were her teens. As the variant progressed, the proportion of hospitalized infants increased and the proportion of adolescents admitted decreased. Co-infection with the virus was most common during the delta period and least common during the alpha period. Outcomes occurred in 45.6% of co-infected cases (compared with 22.1% of non-coinfected cases). After performing a multivariate logistic regression analysis, the researchers found that the odds of severe combined illness decreased significantly from alpha to omicron. Fully vaccinated children, with or without boosters, had lower hospitalization rates across all variant periods. It is noteworthy that despite the highest frequency of hospitalizations in the omicron stage, severe illness occurred less frequently than in the alpha and delta stages. Moreover, a small proportion of all hospitalized patients were vaccinated, and the outcomes of these vaccinated children were less severe.

