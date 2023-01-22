Health
10 Dietary Habits That Can Reduce Winter Health Problems | Health
During the winter months, our bodies crave rich foods that provide warmth and nourishment. warming diet needed to meet this need for warming food Contains dried fruits (dates), nuts and oilseeds (sesame). Vegetables that take a long time to grow and whose edible parts grow under the ground are usually warm and are good vegetables to eat in the winter.
In winter, many people have various problems such as swollen hands and feet, bloated stomach, coughing and catching a cold. Heart attacks are also common in winter.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, nutritionist Neelam Ali explains: distant organs. In such situations, the blood supply to the fingers and toes, which are located very far from the heart, is reduced. They are affected by impaired blood circulation, and the constriction of these blood vessels can start to swell, turn red, and cause itching.
She says, “First, more physical activity can improve blood circulation. Don’t work in very cold water. Changes in blood flow can disrupt blood flow.Wear cotton socks and warm cloth gloves before going to cold places.Water consumption often decreases in the winter, which reduces blood flow. It decreases in volume and does not reach the capillaries after the blood has become viscous.”
She recommends five diets that will help you in winter.
1. Avoid drinking too much tea coffee and soft drinks Don’t drink too much tea, coffee, or soft drinks. It is a diuretic and reduces blood volume by increasing the formation of urine.
2. Add fruits and salads to your diet – Adding raw foods such as fruits and salads can reduce frequent episodes of infection, and these also help keep you hydrated and improve digestion.
3. Add nuts and seeds – Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, and sesame seeds provide very good thermal effects.
4. Add desi ghee to your diet – Desigy improves digestion, combats constipation, improves vitamin D and strengthens bones by increasing calcium absorption. You can get extra calories to fight the climate.
5. Add eggs and fish – A high protein diet is also recommended in the winter to improve the immune response and health.Aside from this, seasonal vegetables and fruits are always recommended by all experts if health is not an issue.
According to DT Sushma PS, Chief Nutritionist at Jindal Naturcure Institute in Bangalore, here are five foods that are good for this winter season.
1. Ginger and muleti tea – Ginger is thought to be beneficial for digestive health and promotes thermogenesis. It also has diaphoretic properties, helping to warm the body from the inside out. .
2. Fruit – Papaya and pineapple are believed to warm the body. Amla contains vitamin C and is very suitable for boosting immunity.
3. Sweet potato – Sweet potatoes or shakarkandi should also be included in your winter diet. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber, vitamin A, potassium and other nutrients, as well as healthy carbohydrates. Regular consumption can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and relieve constipation.It helps the body absorb vitamin C and helps develop a strong immune system.
4. Whole grains such as millet, ragi and vajra – Millet is high in fiber and contains various nutrients, vitamins and minerals. It also has a low glycemic index. Basically, all millet that can be eaten in winter should be consumed. For example, the best winter meal, ragi provides enough warmth to keep the body warm during colder months. Its amino acid content helps control appetite. You can also incorporate it into your diet to help with weight loss. Ragi improves digestion because it is high in nutritious fiber. It is also known to help with restlessness, anxiety and depression. Rich in fiber and B vitamins, vajra keeps you warm during winter.
5. Nuts – In winter, regular consumption of nuts, especially nuts with warming properties, keeps the nervous system active and the mind and spirit healthy. Almonds contain vitamin E, antioxidants and magnesium, while walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids. It is well known for its therapeutic effects. Also available as a natural sweetener. A snack containing nuts in the morning and evening will help you stay warm during the winter months.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/10-food-habits-that-can-decrease-health-issues-in-winter-101674395005242.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Dietary Habits That Can Reduce Winter Health Problems | Health
- Gators offer former Houston linebacker
- Extended term in violation of Guyana Cricket Act – Roger Harper
- As Deepfakes thrive, countries struggle with responses
- BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson get loan weeks before he landed job – Deadline
- Track & Field with strong results at the Eagle Elite Invitational and the Battle in Beantown
- Former Gretna student Doane football player dies at age 19
- RI President Joko Widodo: I pray for good health for all NU citizens
- Covid 19 cases on the rise: Disheartening situation in China
- JD Majethia recalls when Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised him by attending Khichdi movie premiere; writes ‘It’s as easy as your family member can be with you’
- Lakshay School of Cricket log 119-run victory: The Tribune India
- A man hears an “earthquake” in the middle of the night, and wakes up to find a wrecked SUV and a man hanging from his fence