10 Dietary Habits That Can Reduce Winter Health Problems | Health

During the winter months, our bodies crave rich foods that provide warmth and nourishment. warming diet needed to meet this need for warming food Contains dried fruits (dates), nuts and oilseeds (sesame). Vegetables that take a long time to grow and whose edible parts grow under the ground are usually warm and are good vegetables to eat in the winter.

In winter, many people have various problems such as swollen hands and feet, bloated stomach, coughing and catching a cold. Heart attacks are also common in winter.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, nutritionist Neelam Ali explains: distant organs. In such situations, the blood supply to the fingers and toes, which are located very far from the heart, is reduced. They are affected by impaired blood circulation, and the constriction of these blood vessels can start to swell, turn red, and cause itching.

She says, “First, more physical activity can improve blood circulation. Don’t work in very cold water. Changes in blood flow can disrupt blood flow.Wear cotton socks and warm cloth gloves before going to cold places.Water consumption often decreases in the winter, which reduces blood flow. It decreases in volume and does not reach the capillaries after the blood has become viscous.”

She recommends five diets that will help you in winter.

1. Avoid drinking too much tea coffee and soft drinks Don’t drink too much tea, coffee, or soft drinks. It is a diuretic and reduces blood volume by increasing the formation of urine.

2. Add fruits and salads to your diet – Adding raw foods such as fruits and salads can reduce frequent episodes of infection, and these also help keep you hydrated and improve digestion.

3. Add nuts and seeds – Nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, and sesame seeds provide very good thermal effects.

4. Add desi ghee to your diet – Desigy improves digestion, combats constipation, improves vitamin D and strengthens bones by increasing calcium absorption. You can get extra calories to fight the climate.

5. Add eggs and fish – A high protein diet is also recommended in the winter to improve the immune response and health.Aside from this, seasonal vegetables and fruits are always recommended by all experts if health is not an issue.

According to DT Sushma PS, Chief Nutritionist at Jindal Naturcure Institute in Bangalore, here are five foods that are good for this winter season.

1. Ginger and muleti tea – Ginger is thought to be beneficial for digestive health and promotes thermogenesis. It also has diaphoretic properties, helping to warm the body from the inside out. .

2. Fruit – Papaya and pineapple are believed to warm the body. Amla contains vitamin C and is very suitable for boosting immunity.

3. Sweet potato – Sweet potatoes or shakarkandi should also be included in your winter diet. Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber, vitamin A, potassium and other nutrients, as well as healthy carbohydrates. Regular consumption can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and relieve constipation.It helps the body absorb vitamin C and helps develop a strong immune system.

4. Whole grains such as millet, ragi and vajra – Millet is high in fiber and contains various nutrients, vitamins and minerals. It also has a low glycemic index. Basically, all millet that can be eaten in winter should be consumed. For example, the best winter meal, ragi provides enough warmth to keep the body warm during colder months. Its amino acid content helps control appetite. You can also incorporate it into your diet to help with weight loss. Ragi improves digestion because it is high in nutritious fiber. It is also known to help with restlessness, anxiety and depression. Rich in fiber and B vitamins, vajra keeps you warm during winter.

5. Nuts – In winter, regular consumption of nuts, especially nuts with warming properties, keeps the nervous system active and the mind and spirit healthy. Almonds contain vitamin E, antioxidants and magnesium, while walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids. It is well known for its therapeutic effects. Also available as a natural sweetener. A snack containing nuts in the morning and evening will help you stay warm during the winter months.