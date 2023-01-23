Diabetes: 10 simple exercises you can do at home to manage your blood sugar | Health

I’m in pain Diabetes But mostly staying indoors?inactive or sedentary life It can be detrimental to everyone’s health, but it can be even deadlier for people with diabetes. According to body composition studies, inactive lifestyle It may explain the increased trunk fat percentage and body fat percentage in patients with T2D, and the decreased skeletal muscle mass and BMD of the lumbar spine, femoral neck, hip, and whole body extremities. Too much sitting in the first place is associated with changes in the body’s metabolism, including insulin resistance, which may increase the risk of diabetes. Diabetes: Bedtime Habits to Help Manage Blood Sugar

High blood sugar puts a strain on the heart, kidneyeyes, legs and nerves are important to control Blood glucose level To avoid serious health problems. Staying active and exercising regularly is one of the most effective ways to keep your blood sugar in check. If you don’t have many opportunities to go outside and stay active, consider exercising in the comfort of your home.

“Regular exercise helps increase metabolism, which reduces insulin resistance and increases insulin sensitivity. Different forms of exercise are available for different age groups and different interests, and it is recommended that you check your blood sugar regularly before and after exercise. It helps you learn how you respond to activity and keep your blood sugar from getting too high or too low. Now that you’re at home, you can start with some simple exercises at home to beat diabetes,” says Priyanka Khanna, PhD, PT.

Dr. Khanna suggests 10 simple exercises that diabetics can easily do at home.

1. Light or brisk walking at home

You can walk around the house and on the terrace for 20-30 minutes every day. You can do it all at once or in intervals, depending on your stamina. By adding stair climbing to your daily routine, you can gradually increase the intensity.

2. Stationary bicycle

Riding an exercise bike at home can help you burn calories and body fat while increasing your cardio endurance. It also helps strengthen the muscles of the lower body and build stamina at the same time.

3. Dancing

Music lovers can choose dancing as a way to burn fat and burn calories.Dancing is a great form of aerobic exercise. You can choose from different dance formats such as Zumba, Jazz, Bellydance, Salsa and more. You can also follow the same YouTube video to make it easier at home.

4. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)

This involves alternating short periods of high-intensity exercise with low-intensity recovery periods. This form of exercise burns more calories in less time. Here’s a small example of this 10 minute workout:

• 10 lunge jumps

• 20 push-ups

• 30 squats

• 40 chair dips

• 50 climbers

5. Yoga

Yoga is a beautiful and effective workout that includes low-impact movement, breathing techniques, and self-awareness. Safe training for all ages. Begin with Suryanamaskar to stretch the whole body and repeat the same with aerobic exercises followed by Anurom He can do Birom, Brahmuri, Kaparvati and other breathing exercises.

6. Weight training

Weight and strength exercises help you build muscle mass and burn calories. These exercises can be done using free weights, machines, water bottles, or your own bodyweight such as planks, side planks, and beast holds.

7. Pilates

Pilates is a good exercise for strengthening the core and improving balance. This includes contracting the abdominal and lower back muscles, precise and flowing movement patterns, and steady and controlled breathing. It focuses on improving muscle tone and posture.

8. Gardening

It’s a great activity to get out in the sun and get lots of vitamin D, using all muscle groups to lift, dig, bend and stretch. can also help you consume homegrown organic fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

9. Gymnastics exercises

These are strengthening exercises that use your body weight and are performed at varying levels of intensity. Some examples are pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, jump squats, burpees, skipping, etc. These target large muscle groups and are easy to do at home.

10. Resistance band exercises

Different colored resistance bands are available depending on the intensity level. Beginners can start with low resistance and gradually increase resistance depending on their stamina. You can use resistance bands to strengthen and target different body parts.