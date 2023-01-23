Why Antidepressants Dull Both Negative and Positive Emotions





Escitalopram, a commonly prescribed antidepressant, reduced people’s sensitivity to rewarding experiences in a small trial

health









The antidepressant escitalopram may make people less sensitive to enjoying rewarding experiences GIPHOTOSTOCK/Science Photo Library The unwanted flattening of all emotions is one of the most frequent side effects. antidepressants – And now we know more about why it happens. The most commonly used type of antidepressant belongs to a class called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). They are thought to work by increasing levels of the brain chemical serotonin. Not sure why this could improve our mood. Up to half of people taking antidepressants experience an unwanted attenuation of both positive and negative emotions. Say, “They talk about things they don’t feel like much.” Barbara Sahakian at the University of Cambridge. depression As such, it often causes a lack of pleasure in activities that a person once enjoyed. Sahakian and her colleagues therefore attributed the affective suppression effects of SSRIs to mental health condition. The researchers tested a commonly prescribed SSRI called escitalopram or placebo 66 people without pills depressionAfter three weeks, participants performed various tasks. memory and learning. One task required repeatedly choosing between two stimuli and measured how well they learned from the reward. Through trial and error, they learned that some stimuli usually yielded rewards more often than others. The reward probabilities for each stimulus were then switched, and participants had to learn this new system. Participants taking antidepressants were 23% less sensitive to stimulus switching than participants taking placebo, as measured by how quickly they changed stimulus choice. Other tests have shown that the drug does not impair cognitive performance in other ways. The findings suggest that SSRIs reduce people’s sensitivity to rewards and other pleasurable experiences, Sahakian said. But the drug can also blunt the intensity of negative emotions, which may help, she added. “I hope this doesn’t make doctors more cautious about prescribing antidepressants because they are very important drugs,” she says. “We hope it will inspire doctors to discuss potential side effects with their patients,” she said. “Why antidepressants cause emotional blunting in some people is a very important question,” he said. Catherine Hamer at Oxford University. “I don’t think this result explains why people have this effect, but it could be a marker for it, and in developing new treatments that don’t have it. It might help.” Hamer said the study would have been more helpful if participants were also asked if they experienced dulled emotions while taking antidepressants. More on these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2355756-why-antidepressants-can-blunt-both-negative-and-positive-emotions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos