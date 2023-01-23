Bird flu could kill Australian black swans in droves – UQ News





A study from the University of Queensland has revealed that the unique genetics of Australian black swans leave the species vulnerable to viral diseases such as bird flu. A UQ-led study generated the first-ever genome of a black swan, revealing that the species lacks several immune genes that help other wild waterbirds fight infectious diseases. Associate Professor Kirsty Short From UQ School of Chemistry and Molecular Biology The geographic isolation of Australian black swans means limited exposure to pathogens commonly found in other parts of the world, leading to reduced immune diversity. says. “Unlike mallards, for example, black swans are highly sensitive and highly pathogenic avian flu, HPAI, often called avian flu, and can kill within three days,” Dr. Short said. I got “Our data suggest that the black swan’s immune system is such that its survival is at risk if a viral infection in the bird becomes established in its native habitat. “We currently do not have HPAI in Australia, but it has spread from Asia to North America, Europe, North Africa and South America. “Thousands of wild seabirds died when they were introduced to new locations such as Chile and Peru. “The endangerment of one of Australia’s most unique and beautiful bird species is very real and if we want to protect it we need to be prepared.” Dr. Short said that with the knowledge gained from the UQ study, researchers and conservationists hope to better protect not only black swans, but other sensitive species around the world. I was. “We want to raise awareness of how vulnerable Australian birds are to bird flu and how vulnerable they are,” said Dr Short. This work was funded by the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and the Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Researcher Award, and was conducted in collaboration with the Vertebrate Genome Project (VGP). This research genome biology. Media: Associate Professor Kirsty Short, [email protected]+61 452 374 811; Department of Media, Faculty of Science [email protected]+61 438 162 687.

