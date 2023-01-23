Studies Show Mindfulness Exercises Are As Effective As Anxiety Medications

comment on this story comment

Mindfulness practice Reducing anxiety can be as effective as medication, new research shows. Recent study In a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, people who received an eight-week mindfulness-based intervention compared with people who were prescribed escitalopram, a common anti-anxiety drug often prescribed under the brand name Lexapro. Anxiety was shown to decrease as well.

A 7-point scale was used to rate anxiety in 208 participants. A score of 7 represents extreme anxiety and a score of 1 is normal. Mean post-treatment scores decreased from moderate to mild anxiety levels in both the pharmacotherapy and mindfulness groups.

Both groups started the study with similar baseline scores (4.44 for the mindfulness group and 4.51 for the medication group). By the end of the study, anxiety scores in both groups were statistically similar, dropping to a mean of 3.09 on the anxiety scale. Changes that indicated that treatment was equally effective.

Mindfulness practices such as breathing exercises have long been used to treat anxiety, but this is the first study to show how effective they are compared to standard treatments for anxiety disorders. said Elizabeth Hoge, lead author of the study. She is a psychiatrist and director of the Anxiety Disorders Research Program at Georgetown University.

She sees the findings as a viable intervention over conventional therapy for some people, such as those who find it difficult to see a psychiatrist or who experience negative side effects from medication. We believe it will help support the use of Ness.

“We still can’t predict who will do better with which type of treatment,” Hoge said. “But nothing says you can’t do both at the same time.”

Breathing, Body Scan, Mindful Movement

The mindfulness therapy used in this study included exercises that brought attention to breathing. This involves paying attention to your breath as you allow the thought to come up, and letting it go through your mind before letting it go. Importantly, this practice is not about trying to change your breathing, but rather focusing on your breathing as a way to calm yourself when anxious thoughts arise.

Participants also completed exercises such as body scans, which focus attention on different parts of the body, and mindful movements, which involve stretching the body into different positions and noticing how each movement feels. bottom.

Those who underwent the 8-week mindfulness intervention attended a 2.5-hour weekly class with a mindfulness teacher, completed 45 minutes of home exercises each day, and completed a 1-day mindfulness exercise 5-6 weeks after the course. I attended a fullness retreat.

When anxiety becomes a habit

The reason mindfulness can help with anxiety is because it can interrupt negative feedback loops in the brain, says director of research and innovation at the Center for Mindfulness at Brown University and chief medical officer at digital health company Sharecare. said Jud Brewer. Brewer believes that anxiety is a habit caused by negative reinforcement in the brain.

when something happened It causes us anxiety, and worrying about it can feel rewarding in the brain, he said. It can give you a sense of control,” Brewer said.

Using willpower to stop worrying doesn’t work, he said. But mindfulness trains your brain to develop new habits because it helps you realize that worrying doesn’t pay off, and it provides another sense of control that makes you feel better than worrying. He helped develop an app for mindfulness training called Unwinding Anxiety. studyshowed that using the app significantly reduced people’s anxiety.

How Mindfulness Changes Your Brain

Other research has shown that practicing mindfulness rewires the brain, resulting in long-lasting changes in behavior and thinking, says Sarah Lazar, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

People who worry a lot have overactivity in a part of the brain called the default mode network, which tends to drive the mind toward negative and anxious thoughts, Lazar says.But research show Meditation and mindfulness exercises turn off this part of the brain and help reduce activity by training people to refocus, she explained.

Also mindfulness training Indicated It reduces activity in the amygdala, a part of the brain that helps regulate fear, stress and other emotions, she said. And her research suggests that these types of changes can be long-lasting.

“People who have gone through these programs continue to report benefits months after they stop,” Lazar said. I can ride.”

trapped in anxiety

Julie Rose, 48, of Provo, Utah, decided to give mindfulness a try in 2018. She found that while her medication eased her anxiety, she needed additional coping strategies. She had difficulty concentrating on her job as a podcast host and had trouble sleeping. Her anxious thoughts “grabbed” her, she said, and trying to control them by ignoring them or redirecting anxious energy didn’t help.

She enrolled in an eight-week mindfulness class. At first, she didn’t feel like her breathing or body awareness exercises were working—she still had disturbing thoughts and felt like she couldn’t quiet them.

A few weeks later, she could not stop her anxious thoughts, but realized that meditation allowed her to acknowledge them the way they had passed. easier and faster. On the days she meditated, she slept better and she felt better overall.

“I thought this was silly, but it really works,” she said. “It allows anxiety to continue to progress through me.”

How to practice mindfulness for anxiety

The more you practice mindfulness, the more benefits you’ll get, but even a few short exercises a few times a week can help reduce anxiety, says Juniper Therapeutics in New York. Kathryn Cullen, a licensed psychotherapist at Tick Services, said. Much research on mindfulness involves a greater investment of time, Over the course of eight weeks, Cullen often recommends patients start with simple two-minute breathing exercises several times a week.

Mindfulness exercises may feel uncomfortable at first because people are not used to dealing with their emotions and anxious thoughts.

“Think of it like exercise. Going for a walk after being inactive for a while can make you feel uncomfortable,” she said. “The key, like exercise, is consistency.”

If someone is interested in mindfulness exercises, she should not change medications without consulting a prescribing doctor or psychiatrist and is certified in evidence-based mindfulness-based stress reduction. I advised that I should seek out a practitioner or coach who is a form of mindfulness training. You can also try to find a center affiliated with the Insight Meditation Society, a non-profit Buddhist organization. Many offer mindfulness classes through donations.

“If you’re new to mindfulness and haven’t done it before, I highly recommend doing it with someone else,” says Cullen. “It’s really helpful to have someone willing to guide you and answer your questions.”