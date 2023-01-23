Adolescents who miss HPV jabs urged to contact their primary care physician





With vaccination coverage below pre-pandemic levels, young people are being urged to contact their primary care physicians to arrange for HPV vaccination to be caught up if missed. UKHSA calls on parents to ensure that eligible young people are vaccinated before they leave school. The HPV vaccine is offered to all 12- and 13-year-olds in grades 8 and 9, following a two-dose schedule. up to date UKHSA report The 2021/22 adolescent human papillomavirus (HPV) routine immunization program, which is primarily conducted in schools, shows that immunization coverage among students in grades 8 and 9 has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. I’m here. The data show that the NHS has already caught up with many children who have not received the HPV vaccine since the start of the Covid pandemic, with improved first-dose coverage in years 9 and 10. suggested, coverage is below pre-pandemic levels. UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: birthday. “The HPV vaccine is available for girls and boys as young as 8 years old. If this potentially life-saving vaccine is offered, it is recommended that all eligible people receive it. “In recent years, we have seen vaccination coverage decline due to the challenges posed by the pandemic. “Many young people who have not been vaccinated have already been found, but much more needs to be done to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated. “In addition to HPV vaccination for young people, all women over the age of 25 in England can undergo cervical screening, which can detect early signs of disease and prevent cancer and death. “The HPV vaccine prevents most, but not all, cervical cancer cases, so even vaccinated women should attend cervical cancer screening if invited. “Also, if you miss your appointment, it’s important to arrange another screening as soon as possible.” Women’s Health Minister Maria Caulfield said, “As a nurse who has worked in cancer wards, I have seen first-hand the importance of HPV vaccination, which has saved countless lives by preventing cervical cancer. rice field. “We are improving the cervical cancer screening process by starting 24/7 laboratory screening and expanding available location options. Get tested and get results faster. “I encourage all 12- and 13-year-olds who are offered this vaccine to get it. It can save lives.” Samantha Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said, “It’s amazing the evidence that the HPV vaccine protects young women from developing cervical cancer. “About nine women in the UK are diagnosed with cervical cancer every day, and vaccines are helping to change that. “I would recommend anyone who qualifies for the offer. Whether you are vaccinated or not, getting cervical cancer screening is important to further reduce your risk of cervical cancer. ” HPV vaccination is usually given to children around the age of 12 or 13 to protect against later cervical cancer. Studies suggest that HPV prophylactic vaccination alongside treatment for CIN may help reduce the risk of women treated for CIN3. Last year, NHS England warned: Personal HPV home testing kits should not be used to make decisions about cervical screening.

