Patients with black kidney failure can now be on the transplant list sooner

Crystal Higgins just wants to be healthy, become a nurse and travel to Greece. However, she has kidney failure and has been on her transplant waiting list for six years.

The disease and its comorbidities have affected many of her loved ones. Her mother has stage 2 kidney disease. Her father is diabetic, a risk factor for kidney failure, as is her late grandmother. Some of her relatives have kidney failure.

Black people are almost four times more likely Diagnosed with renal failure Just like Caucasians — but many are diagnosed late and It takes time to get on the port list.

This is due to outdated renal function tests that may overestimate renal function in black patients, mask the severity of renal disease, and lead to delayed diagnosis and delayed transplant referrals.

This test has come under scrutiny from experts in recent years. Last summer, the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network Committee connecting transplant centers formulate policies, Prohibit the use of calculations.

And in what experts call an unprecedented move to redress racial inequality in access to kidney transplants, the Board recently wait time adjustment For black kidney transplant candidates.

This is a “restorative justice project in medicine,” said Dr. Martha Pavlakis, OPTN’s nephrologist and chairman of the Kidney Transplant Board.

A new backdating policy, which went into effect earlier this month, is intended to make up for lost time for black kidney transplant candidates who were not eligible for a transplant because their kidney function was not severe enough. increase. test.

The policy requires kidney transplant programs to identify and notify black candidates who should have qualified sooner. The program has her one year to identify the patient and apply for her OPTN. About waiting time adjustment.

more: Doctors propose new kidney test to correct inequality for black patients

blacks and african americans Disproportionately 35% of renal failure patients nationwide, despite 13% of the population. About 27,500 black patients are on the kidney transplant list, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. This amounts to his 30% of candidates nationwide.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the waiting period varies by country, but on average it’s three to five years.

“It’s a marathon to get a kidney transplant,” said Dr. Paulo Martins, chairman of OPTN’s Minority Affairs Committee. For too long, black patients started “five miles late”.

Higgins’ friend passed away in 2020 while awaiting a kidney transplant. Black women were mothers of five.

Higgins, now a patient advocate for the National Kidney Foundation, can’t help but wonder, “What if we could cut her time?”

eGFR test mistakenly leaves some out of transplant list, experts say

The estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR test) is most widely used to calculate how well a patient’s kidneys are functioning by measuring creatinine, a waste product in the blood produced by muscle use. is the formula

Blacks in the initial study to develop the test may have received non-biological exposures that affect creatinine levels, such as medication and dietary differences. In an attempt to explain why, I speculated that black people have more “muscle mass” and therefore have higher baseline levels of creatinine.

It has not been substantiated by “rigorous scientific evidence”. an expert wrote in one scientific article Details of the impact of the equation on systemic inequality in kidney transplants, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The researchers wrote that the formula “systematically elevates” kidney function in blacks compared to all other racial groups.

“The fact that we as the medical community accepted it without question in the ’90s when this (calculation) was published is part of the pattern of these poorly documented race-based assumptions. Racial disparities in medicine,” said Pavlakis, medical director of kidney and pancreatic transplantation at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

When Nicole Jefferson, a kidney failure patient, needed a second kidney transplant, doctors at a prestigious hospital told her she was ineligible. According to tests, her kidney function simply wasn’t declining enough, they said.

Jefferson is a national patient advocate who received his first transplant in 2003. She knew a lot about defending herself – and she even asked them to list her as white.

“If I wasn’t black, there would have been enough of them to listen to me at the time,” said the president of Home Dializers United and president of the Texas Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force and the American Association. Jefferson, a member of the Health Care Justice Commission on Nephrology, said.

The Dallas woman was able to enroll at another hospital and finally received a life-saving transplant in 2020.

“I actually felt shunned,” she said. “I felt like I was being punished for my race.”

Seek change: Black Patient Fails Lung Test, Troublesome ‘Race Correction’

August 2020 — the month Higgins’ friend died — the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation task force Re-evaluate the equation and its harm, and propose a fairer calculation.

Dr. Nwamaka Eneanya, a member of OPTN’s Minority Affairs Committee and a member of the task force, said timing the transplant was “very important.” A new, fairer equation.

“This is the least we can do to try to undo some of that harm,” Eneaya said. Head of strategy and operations for Fresenius Medical Care’s Global Medical Office, she had to defend her relatives to be on the transplant list.

among other researchers claimed In support of the equation, Eneaya said the accuracy attempt did not consider other races and grouped all blacks into a separate category. Rather, she said, we need to account for structural racism and its impact on health.

Laverne Burton, president and CEO of American Kidney, said: “We strongly support this new policy. It’s about holding the U.S. health care system accountable for the discriminatory measures that have handicapped black people over the years.” Foundation, in a statement to USA TODAY.

more:People with kidney failure are at higher risk of COVID-19: Dialysis clinics are handing out vaccines to protect them

The “foundation” of the field

Missed early detection can lead to poor disease management, poor patient education, and limited access to drugs and new treatments that can slow disease progression.

disparity It also hinders the care of black patients long before they are diagnosed with kidney failure.

Pre-dialysis renal carefor example, is shown in Lower mortality and hospitalization ratesFrom 2005 to 2015, there was an overall increase in this treatment, but the disparity remained the same. study It was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. During the two-year analysis period, Black adults were 18% less likely than white adults to receive this care for at least one year.

Distance between patients and healthcare providers can also be an issue. Higgins drives 40 miles (40 miles) round trip from her branch in Olive, Mississippi to Memphis for her three weekly dialysis treatments. Before that, she paid for van transportation out of her own pocket because she didn’t feel safe driving herself.

The new calculations should be part of a larger effort to address these disproportionate obstacles to renal care, says Icahn, a nephrologist and member of the NKF Transplant Advisory Board, Mount Sinai. said Dr. Dinushika Mohottige, assistant professor at the university.

It includes “really ensuring prevention and control of kidney disease and reducing racial inequalities in access to health insurance, access to food, and access to disease-modifying drugs that can actually slow the progression of kidney disease. Remedial policies” are included. .

new policy can be a beacon of Other injustices in medicineexperts say. “If there are past practices that can actually be modified, scientific and medical innovation should include these retrospectives,” Eneaya said.

“It’s a paradigm for other race-based algorithms that actually exist, a way to rectify some of the harm of the past,” Eneaya said, calling it “fundamental.”

Reaching Nada Hasanein [email protected] or on twitter @nhassanein_.