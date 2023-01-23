New technology measures thousands of molecules from a drop of blood

Researchers at Stanford Medicine have shown that thousands of molecules can be measured from a single drop of blood. Part of the molecule is a health signal.

A new approach combines a microsampling device (a tool used to self-administer finger pricks) with ‘multi-omics’ technology to simultaneously detect a vast array of proteins, fats, metabolic byproducts, and inflammatory markers. Analyze.

“More importantly, we have shown that blood drops can be collected at home and mailed to the lab. Nature Biomedical Engineering January 19th.

Unlike diabetes finger prick tests that measure one molecule (glucose), multi-omics microsampling provides data on thousands of different molecules at once.

Although this study sounds similar to the well-known approaches that have been pushed in the past to test a drop of blood, there are important differences. It is based on a technique called mass spectrometry that classifies molecules based on their mass and charge. Additionally, data analysis is performed in the lab rather than on a portable box.

Less Blood, More Insight

Instead of focusing on single proteins, metabolites or inflammatory markers, a growing field of ‘omics’ research takes a broader systems biology approach: protein (proteome), fat (lipidome) or biology. Metabolites (metabolome). Although recent advances have made this data analysis more robust and efficient, the practical utility of multi-omics studies is limited by difficulties in sample collection, among other challenges. Many samples may be needed in a short period of time to measure responses to food or drugs. Sampling currently requires going to the clinic for an intravenous blood draw of 10-50 milliliters.

“In this study, we asked participants to take five blood samples in just four hours,” said Snyder, Stanford W. Asherman, M.D., Ph.D., professor of FACS genetics. “Traditionally, it meant inserting a catheter and withdrawing large amounts of blood each time. By the fifth draw, participants would be low in iron and red blood cells.”

Researchers wanted to know if the amount of blood used for multi-omics analysis could be significantly reduced, but still profiled thousands of molecules. After testing various microsampling devices, they chose one called Mitra. This is a portable finger-stick device that draws 10 microliters of blood into a gel matrix. We then tested multiple extraction techniques to separate proteins, lipids and metabolites. A second, separate microsample was used to measure inflammatory markers.

“We never expected to be able to do this kind of analysis with such a small sample,” says Ryan Kellogg, a postdoctoral researcher in genetics and one of the paper’s four co-lead authors. says Dr. His three other co-first authors are his Xiaotao Shen, PhD, Daniel Panyard, PhD, and Nasim Bararpour, PhD, who are postdoctoral researchers at Stanford University.

In a pilot study of two subjects, researchers were able to measure levels of 128 proteins, 1,461 metabolites, and 776 lipids from each microsample. We then monitored the stability when the samples were stored at different temperatures.

“Overall, there were very few proteins that were unstable regardless of temperature,” Snyder said. Some of the lipids and metabolites degraded during storage at certain temperatures, but most remained stable.

When the researchers compared the multi-omics results obtained by microsampling with those obtained from conventional blood sampling, the researchers found that the results of the two collection types were similar for most molecules. Convinced that multi-omic microsamples were reliable, the scientists then tested the application of the new technology.

Tracking individual metabolic responses to food

The researchers conducted a study to monitor the molecular effects of nutrition shakes and compared data from 28 participants after consuming defined amounts of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and micronutrients from meal replacement shakes. was analyzed for 4 hours.

“What we discovered was that people had very different reactions to this mixture,” Snyder said.

Different people can have dramatically different metabolic responses to the same food, but standard blood tests don’t provide enough data to understand why.

Ultimately, nearly 50% of the compounds in the shake were detected in the participants’ blood, allowing researchers to divide the participants into two main groups based on the rate at which molecules in their blood changed. I was. Shake more than others. Participants with known insulin resistance were more likely to fall into the ‘fast-acting’ group.

Some participants also showed an inflammatory response in which the molecules involved in the immune response peaked about 30 minutes after consuming the shake.

“The ultimate goal of creating these detailed profiles is to inform people,” Snyder said. “If we know that we have an immune response to a particular food, it may be a strong incentive to change our diet.”

24/7 monitoring with wearable sensors

In a second experiment, the researchers took molecular monitoring one step further, sampling Snyder’s blood every hour or two while he was awake for a week.

“I’ll admit my fingers were pretty sore after 98 samples.” He also used four different smartwatches and continuous I was wearing a glucose monitor.

By the end of the week, the research team had taken a total of 214,661 biochemical measurements, including levels of hormones such as protein, fat and cortisol, and compared them with physiological data from wearable sensors. In addition to finding many molecules that exhibit a previously unidentified 24-hour rhythm (meaning that certain molecules follow a daily cyclical ebb and flow), the researchers unexpectedly discovered that glucose and cortisol levels varied significantly throughout the day. .

“Textbooks describe how these molecules should behave,” Snyder said. Cortisol, for example, is expected to be high in the morning and lower during the day. Importance was emphasized.

This data represents the numerator for one participant and cannot be used to draw conclusions about others. But Snyder says this is one of his key takeaways from the study. Individuals have diverse molecular profiles that can change based on personalized behavioral patterns.

“The most exciting thing about microsampling is the ability to collect more dense time points and more comprehensive data,” says Kellogg. “With conventional venipuncture, doctors take samples every six months, sometimes every few years. There’s a lot of biology going on between those samples.”

For example, midway through the week, multi-omics monitoring detected an immune event that Snyder himself was unaware of. He suspects it was his body fighting an infection. Snyder was also able to track his own metabolism of salicylic acid, a byproduct of Baby his aspirin, which he takes every morning.

bring health care home

The next step for the Snyder lab is to expand the pilot study to bring multi-omic microsampling to a wider range of patients. “Several ongoing projects are evaluating whether this method can be used for early detection of disease,” said Shen, who was in charge of data analysis for the project. “Through long-term monitoring, we are very hopeful that this can be used for diagnostics.” In addition, Kellogg uses multi-omics his microsampling to more precisely define the molecular effects of his long COVID, Founded a startup to develop new diagnostics.

Snyder envisions a future in which healthy people perform regular (monthly, weekly, or even once-a-day) multi-omics microsampling at home to get a feel for their individual molecular fingerprints. Subtle changes in its fingerprints can signal the onset of disease long before standard lab tests detect any abnormalities.

Snyder said:

He added that many people have experienced the “white coat effect,” where their heart rate and blood pressure spike the moment they step into a medical facility. It will affect the results.It is better to do this at home as much as possible.”

reference: Shen X, Kellogg R, Panyard DJ et al. Multi-omics microsampling for profiling lifestyle-related health changes. Night Biomed Oneg. Published online on January 19, 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41551-022-00999-8

