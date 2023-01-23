



Long periods of sitting can be detrimental to your health, even with regular exercise, according to published research Medicine and Science in Sport and Exercise. Researchers at Columbia University found that walking for 5 minutes every 30 minutes while sitting for long periods of time could offset the harmful effects. They studied five different short exercises: walking for 1 minute after sitting for 30 minutes, walking for 1 minute after 60 minutes, walking for 5 minutes every 30 minutes, walking for 5 minutes every 60 minutes, and no walking. “If you hadn’t compared multiple options and varied the frequency and duration of your exercise, you could only have given people their best guess as to the optimal routine,” says associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University. Keith Diaz, Ph.D. Vagueros University College of Physicians and Surgeons said in a statement. In other studies, researchers evaluated one or two activity options, but did not arrive at an optimal solution. The study involved 11 people who sat in an ergonomic chair for 8 hours and only got up at recommended times, such as restroom breaks or walking on a treadmill. Participants were monitored to ensure they were not over-exercising or under-exercising. Researchers also regularly measured the individuals’ blood pressure and blood sugar levels. cardiovascular health. Participants were also allowed to read, work on laptops, and use phones during the sessions, and were provided with food. Researchers have found that the optimal amount of exercise is 5 minutes every 30 minutes. This was the only time it significantly lowered both blood pressure and blood sugar. Additionally, this time had a dramatic impact on how individuals responded to eating more by reducing blood sugar spikes by 58% compared to sitting all day. . The study found that taking a 1-minute walking break every 30 minutes also had a small effect on blood sugar levels, but walking every 60 minutes had no effect for either 1 or 5 minutes. “What we do know now is that for optimal health, you need to move regularly at work in addition to your daily exercise routine.” However, our findings show that even a short walk during the week can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and other chronic diseases.” All amounts of walking significantly reduced blood pressure by 4–5 mmHg compared to sitting all day. Diaz noted that this is equivalent to six months of daily exercise. Investigators also periodically measured the individuals’ cognitive performance, fatigue, and mood levels during the test. Every hour he walked all but 1 minute of walking on her regimen, fatigue was significantly reduced and mood improved significantly. However, none of the walking regimens affected cognition. In addition to evaluating different individuals, researchers evaluated 25 different “doses” of walking for health outcomes. All individuals in the current study were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, and most did not have diabetes or hypertension. reference Long sedentary Rx: 5 minute walk every 30 minutes. Science Daily. news release. January 12, 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230112134726.htm

