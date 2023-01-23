These Diet Tips From The Experts Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Effectively





Make mindful choices, eat healthy and stay healthy People who suffer from diabetes know that their diet must be restricted and selective. You should avoid sugar and processed foods and incorporate healthy alternatives into your diet. After medication, diet and a proper lifestyle are the only things that can help keep this condition in check. What happens if you have diabetes? Basically, diabetes occurs when blood sugar levels or blood sugar levels are too high. Therefore, with the help of foods, dietary changes should be made that help avoid blood sugar spikes in the body. To understand the importance of proper diet and lifestyle in diabetes management, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Diabetes management: How diet can help control sugar levels in the body!” “Excessive thirst, frequent urination and wounds that don’t heal are all signs of high blood sugar,” she explains in the video. You may have high blood sugar even after trying all the medicines. In such a case, have you ever practiced the correct diet and lifestyle management? So you wonder how diet can help when medication doesn’t work? “Your body doesn’t get sugar just by adding sugar,” says Nmami. , the final product is glucose/sugar.” She says we need to understand the science and identify when and how we should take it to avoid spikes in blood sugar. Dietitians say it helps to see a professional and get some dietary and lifestyle counseling. You can see Nmami Agarwal often shares health and food tips on social media.she lists 5 Foods You Must Include in your diet during the ongoing winter season. According to her, this traditional Punjabi delicacy is rich in iron and magnesium, so pini should be tasted. It also warms your body. Please enjoy the sesame-filled kajaku. Gajak contains calcium and vitamin B complex. Ghee is another superfood she must use to make winter treats at home. Also, add ghee to your diet regularly. Eat seasonal vegetables together to help maintain your health. Stay healthy by making mindful choices and eating healthy. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information. Featured video of the day ‘College system against US constitution,’ former judge RS Sodhi told NDTV

