Deep learning models may predict lung cancer risk from a single CT scan





Deep learning evaluation of a single low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan may predict future lung cancer with great accuracy, according to a newly published study. In a retrospective study published in Journal of Clinical Oncology, researchers used a total of 35,001 LDCT scans from participants in the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) to train and develop deep learning algorithms. When predicting future lung cancer based on LDCT assessments alone, deep learning algorithms showed a 92% area under the curve (AUC) at 1 year, an 86% AUC at 2 years, and a concordance index (C-index) at 6 years. ). ), according to a survey, 75%. In subsequent external validation tests, the researchers used a dataset of 13,309 LDCTs (6,392 patients) from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and a dataset of 12,480 LDCTs (10,696 patients) from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH). to test deep learning algorithms. in Taiwan. The authors of this study found that deep learning algorithms have a 1-year AUC of 86% and a 6-year C-index of 81%, and a 1-year AUC of 94% and a C-index of 80% on the MGH dataset. Did. CGMH dataset. While acknowledging that prospective clinical trials are needed to confirm the clinical utility of these findings, the investigators believe that deep learning algorithms can help eliminate the need for pulmonary nodules in patients considered to have low-risk pulmonary nodules. suggesting that it may help reduce the number of follow-up images that are unsatisfactory. “Based on our clinical results, one potential clinical application is using[deep learning algorithms]to reduce follow-up scans or biopsies in patients with low-risk nodules.” writes Dr. Regina Barzilay. She is affiliated with her Science Department of Electrical Engineering and Computers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts and she is affiliated with the Jameel Clinic. “…in evaluating the NLST test set, the (deep learning algorithm) further reduced her FPR (false positive rate) for baseline scans to 8%, compared to 14% for Lung-RADS 1.0, comparable maintains the sensitivity of (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeNine points from a recent meta-analysis of lung cancer screening with low-dose CT” When “Is ultra-low-dose CT effective for lung cancer screening in current or former smokers?”) The researchers also noted a correlation with deep learning algorithms between predicting high cancer risk and identifying where malignant nodules develop. “We noted an association between[the deep learning algorithm’s]ability to accurately level future cancer locations and the likelihood that the LDCT would receive a high-risk score. If so, the signals it uses are localized to specific areas of risk rather than spread evenly across the chest,” Barzilay and colleagues noted. Regarding study limitations, the authors acknowledged the retrospective nature of the study. Noting that the study cohort consisted of patients participating in a lung cancer screening program, Deephe stated that he could not assess the ability of his learning model to predict lung cancer in people not participating in a lung cancer screening program. increase. The study authors also acknowledged suboptimal diversity in the study cohort and lack of a true comparative model.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/view/deep-learning-model-may-predict-lung-cancer-risk-from-a-single-ct-scan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos