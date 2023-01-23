Unmet social needs may exacerbate the quality of life of blood cancer survivors





In a cohort of hematologic cancer survivors, including survivors of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, food and housing insecurity, along with other unmet social needs, reduced health-related quality of life (HRQOL). but, Supportive care in cancer. In the survivor cohort of 53 respondents, those who experienced food insecurity (n = 5) outnumbered those who were food secured (87.33; P. = .0308). Similarly, survivors who had trouble paying their utility bills had lower mean HRQOL scores (53.75 vs 86.27; P. <.0001), similar to those who experienced housing insecurity (59.5 vs 86.04; P. = .1022) compared with those who did not have transportation to a reliable healthcare provider (53.75 vs 86.27; P. <.0001). Overall, the researchers identified a statistically significant inverse correlation between HRQOL and number of social needs (P. = .0004).

“Low-income, racial/ethnic minority, and female-headed households are most at risk of food insecurity. may delay medical care and underuse medications.Food insecurity is associated with stress, anxiety, depression and emotional distress,” the researchers wrote. They continued, “Other important social needs of this patient population included housing insecurity and difficulty paying utility bills. Low-income, African-American, and unmarried adults. , women, and young adults are more likely to report housing anxiety. [with cancer] Cancer survivors may also struggle to pay their housing bills or fall behind on their monthly bills to pay out-of-pocket medical bills. Housing insecurity is likely to lead to poor health and reduced access to health care. ” These data were collected from a cross-sectional postal survey of a multiethnic cohort of 500 survivors who were treated at the University of Augusta’s Georgia Cancer Center and who lived in or around Augusta, Georgia. Survivors must have been diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma and have completed first-line therapy to be included in the analysis. The correct answer rate was 10.6%. The average age of the respondents was 62.6 years old. The majority were married (60.4%). Most patients had a high school diploma or higher (32.1%), had no university degree (20.8%), graduate degrees (20.8%), bachelor’s degrees (17.0%), or associate degrees (9.4%) followed. . Respondents reported a range of annual household income, with most earning between $20,000 and $35,000 (27.3%) and $80,000 and above (27.3%). Most patients were Caucasian (68%) and African American (30%). The majority had leukemia or lymphoma (82.2%) rather than multiple myeloma (17.8%). Investigators used the Health Leads Social Needs Screening Toolkit to assess social needs, including food insecurity, public facility closures, housing insecurity, and lack of access to healthcare due to transportation and cost concerns. . HRQOL scores were derived using the Cancer Treatment Global Functional Assessment (FACT-G). Commonly reported symptoms included pain and lack of energy, which occurred ‘a lot’ or ‘a lot’ in 25.9% and 31.5% of respondents, respectively. Most reported some degree of satisfaction with their social and family well-being, and 27.3% reported some degree of dissatisfaction with their sex life. In particular, 28% of survivors were unable to work, 27.5% were unable to sleep well, and at least 15% were unable to enjoy life or the things they used to enjoy. At least half of all patients expressed concern about their ability to meet medical costs, work as before, or maintain a job. “When caring for cancer survivors, particularly those with low socioeconomic status and racial/ethnic minorities, societal needs such as food insecurity and housing insecurity should be addressed by oncologists and primary care. It’s an important consideration for providers,” the researchers concluded. “Screening cancer patients and cancer survivors for housing insecurity, food insecurity, and financial hardship and referring patients with social needs to community resources is likely to be beneficial.” reference Coughlin SS, Iyara DN, Stewart JL, Cortez JE. Social needs and health-related quality of life of blood cancer survivors. support care cancer2022;30(11):8919-8925.doi:10.1007/s00520-022-07281-2

