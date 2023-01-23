Health
Study shows many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer
CNN
—
Dense breast tissue is associated with up to four times the risk of breast cancer. But few women consider breast density to be a significant risk factor, according to a new study.
Research published in JAMA network opensurveyed 1,858 women aged 40 to 76 years from 2019 to 2020, reported having recently had a mammogram, had no history of breast cancer, and had heard of breast density.
Women were asked to compare their risk of breast density with five other breast cancer risk factors: having a first-degree relative with breast cancer, being overweight or obese, and drinking alcohol more than once a day. Beverage drinking, no children, previous breast biopsy.
“Women did not perceive breast density as a significant risk when compared to other known and perhaps better-known breast cancer risks,” said the study’s author, Dartmouth Health Policy and Laura Beidler, a researcher at the Institute for Clinical Practice, said. .
For example, the authors found that dense breast tissue was associated with a 1.2- to 4-fold higher risk of breast cancer, compared to a 2-fold higher risk associated with having a first-degree relative with breast cancer. However, 93% of women said having dense breasts was at low risk.
Dense breast tissue refers to breasts that are made up of more glandular and fibrous tissue than fatty tissue. This is a normal and common finding in about half of women undergoing mammograms.
The researchers also interviewed 61 participants who reported being informed about their breast density, asking what they believed contributed to breast cancer and what they could do to reduce their risk of breast cancer. I was. Most women are correctly aware that breast density may mask tumors on mammograms, but few feel that breast density may be a risk factor for breast cancer.
About a third of women say that although there are ways to reduce their risk, such as maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle and minimizing alcohol consumption, there is nothing they can do to reduce their risk of breast cancer. I thought no.
Breast density varies throughout a woman’s life and is generally higher in younger women, underweight women, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or women taking hormone replacement therapy.
The level of breast cancer risk increases with breast density. However, experts are not sure why this is true.
“One hypothesis is that women with denser breast tissue have higher levels of estrogen and higher circulating estrogen, which contributes to both breast density and the risk of developing breast cancer.” Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologists were not involved in this study. “Another hypothesis is that there is something in the tissue itself that makes it denser and somehow predisposes it to the development of breast cancer. I really don’t know.”
Thirty-eight states now require women to receive written notification of breast density and potential breast cancer risk after mammography. However, research shows that many women confuse this information.
“Women are usually notified in writing when they receive a ‘breast density increased’ report after a mammogram, but it’s kind of hidden at the bottom of the report. What does that mean?” , I don’t know if anyone has explained it to them, in person or verbally,” said Ruth Oratz, M.D., a breast cancer specialist at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. He was not involved in the study. .
“What we have learned from this study is that there is a better way to educate not only the female public, but also the public of health care providers who deliver primary care, the public who order their screening. I think it means that you have to work. Mammogram,” she added.
Current screening guidelines recommend that women at average risk of breast cancer undergo breast cancer screening every one to two years between the ages of 50 and 74.
Because women with denser breast tissue are thought to have a higher-than-average risk of cancer, the authors of this study concluded that breast MRI can detect cancers missed by mammograms in women with denser breasts. suggest that breast cancer may benefit from adjunctive screening such as breast ultrasound. Currently, post-first mammogram supplemental screening coverage varies by state and insurance policy.
The authors warn that “additional screening may increase false-positive results and cancel appointments, as well as increase cancer detection rates.” They say clinicians should use risk assessment tools when discussing trade-offs associated with additional screening.
“Usually it is a discussion between the patient, the clinical team, and the radiologist. That’s the kind of thing that we talk about frequently with patients in that situation,” said Burstein.
Breast cancer screening recommendations vary by health provider, and experts say women at high risk because of dense breasts should discuss with their doctor which screening method and frequency is most appropriate.
“I think it’s really, really important for everyone, including doctors, nurses, and women themselves, to understand that screening is not a one-size-fits-all recommendation. Individual women vary in their level of risk for developing breast cancer.” It’s not possible to make one general recommendation for the entire population because it varies,” Oratz said.
About a third of women with dense breast tissue report nothing they can do to prevent breast cancer, but experts say there are a few things you can do to reduce your risk. It states that there is a step of
“Maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle and minimizing alcohol consumption can address some modifiable factors. Breastfeeding can reduce the risk. increases the risk of breast cancer,” said Puneet Singh, M.D., a breast surgical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study.
The researchers add that there are drugs, such as tamoxifen, approved that can be given to people at significantly higher risk, which may cut the chance of breast cancer by about half.
Finally, breast cancer doctors say that knowing your risk factors and advocating for yourself, in addition to proper screening, can be powerful tools in breast cancer prevention and detection.
“If a woman, regardless of age, feels uncomfortable with what is happening in her breasts, feels discomfort, or notices changes in her breasts, she should consult a doctor for an evaluation and Don’t leave it alone, someone will just wipe you out,” Olatz said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/health/breast-density-cancer-risk-survey-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study shows many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer
- Football Schedule, Picks Today: Sunday Playoffs, How To Watch
- Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce as tech layoffs continue
- COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is effective and safe, study finds
- What life is like in a liberated Ukrainian village in fear of a Russian attack – BBC News
- Unmet social needs may exacerbate the quality of life of blood cancer survivors
- Six months after the floods in Pakistan, 8.6 million people are facing starvation; The IRC calls on world leaders to address the imbalance of climate change
- Wrestling dominates Columbia for 25-9 victory in New York
- $2.54 billion needed to address unprecedented health needs in 2023: WHO
- Erdogan announces that Turkish elections will take place on May 14
- India vs New Zealand 2023 World Hockey Championship Highlights: Heartbreak for IND, knocked out after losing NZ to sudden death
- SNL’ Cold Open tackles the dangers of football, George Santos – The Hollywood Reporter