Just lose weight?Why it’s not so easy and it doesn’t matter

despite our progress body positive, Neutral Inclusion, the stigma of weight is still prevalent. This is one form of prejudice that continues to be tolerated in our society. fat phobia It’s a prejudice against overweight people and their perceived moral failings.

We’ve all heard the phrase “just lose weight”. It’s as if there’s only one ideal weight to strive for, and if you’re not reaching that goal, you’re just not doing it right. This mindset puts undue pressure on the scale and teaches people that weight loss is key to self-esteem. It has tangible implications for human health and treatment.

Weight is another fact about a person’s body, much like hair color or height. Why do we allow numbers to matter so much to our well-being? And what if we don’t?

Why fad diets keep failing and always fail

When people say “just lose weight,” it’s condescending and often misunderstood. I’m assuming you have to.

Many weight loss diets don’t work. more weight gain In the long run, especially if someone diet frequently, stop and start over. This happens for several reasons.First, when your body loses fat and muscle, it naturally produces more. appetite hormone ghrelinalso known as “hunger hormoneThis makes you feel more hungry and makes it harder to lose weight. Metabolism slows down If you’re on a calorie-restricted diet, that means you burn less calories.

I’m not saying all diets are bad. But diets often lead to unrealistic standards that are unattainable or unsustainable. The success rate of dieting varies from person to person. Depending on factors other than diet, some people lose weight more easily than others.

4 Things That Affect Your Weight That You Can’t Always Control

Many people believe that their weight is completely within their control. But if that’s the case, everyone can step on the heel and get the ideal body. There are things happening in your body that cause you to gain weight or make weight loss difficult.

Genetics: According to the CDC, about 50 genes It affects your weight.they can influence Your appetite, metabolism and body fat distribution. According to research, Genetics also predispose overweight person. One of his popular approaches to weight is the setpoint theory that our bodies have a baseline weight range based on our DNA. And our bodies have biological controls that keep us within this range. The diversity of body shapes and sizes explains how different people naturally have different setpoints.

hormonal changes : Throughout a person's life, the body goes through different hormonal cycles such as puberty, pregnancy and menopause. menopause is menstrual of extreme change. Your body uses energy differently. The shape and composition of the body may change, making it easier to gain weight. This is out of your control. It's a natural cycle your body goes through.

medical condition : Your body's processes can affect your ability to lose weight. Chronic inflammation, hypothyroidism, and polycystic ovary syndrome are just a few. various medical conditions You may gain weight or find it difficult to lose weight. Some drugs, such as diabetes drugs, cause weight gain.

sleep : Unfortunately, your lifestyle and work schedule can get in the way of a good night's rest. Inconsistent and disrupted sleep patterns are associated with weight gain.Ah 2019 study found Participants with less variability in their sleep schedules were more likely to lose weight.

environmental factors: your social and economic background Weight can also be affected by the types of food you have access to, the resources available in your community, and whether a sedentary lifestyle predominates in your area.

Why you should shift your focus from weight to overall health

Historically, a larger body was preferred and considered a symbol of wealth.Society then developed a theory based on eugenics When demonized racism various body types. Understanding weight requires another change.

There has already been progress in Deconstructing the Focus on Body Mass Index (BMI)) was a primary indicator of healthy weight, although not an accurate measure of body fat and overall health. Your body type and weight are details about you and should not define you or affect the type of care you receive.

Let’s talk about what happens when you don’t value the numbers on the scale too much.

better healthcare treatments

Our health policy is based on the premise that being overweight is unhealthy and that weight loss is possible and the only way to improve health. Current research suggests that these assumptions are not the case. empirically supportedWeight stigma in healthcare is a two-pronged issue. The first is the anti-fat attitude held by some doctors, and the second is the avoidance of healthcare by discriminated against.

The American Psychological Association says: 40% of US adults I have experienced weight stigma, or sizeism. Larger people are often discriminated against in the medical field and categorized by weight. This ultimately leads to: Inadequate medical care and prevention care.Studies show that overweight women likely to die About breast and cervical cancer.

Some say doctors ignored symptoms and instead made diagnoses based on weight. avoid doctor visits future.

fewer eating disorders

Many people fall victim to the mentality that shaming someone’s weight is tough love and what it takes to motivate them to lose weight.Sizeism is emotionally damaging and can seriously affect someone’s mental health. unhealthy diet.

In the 2021 survey, Weight bias is highly relevant When messed up mealcan have Long-term health effects that is No Low association with body weight.

Widespread ideological change would lead to better health care and fewer cases of eating disorders. People will be healthier and happier because they will have the resources they deserve.

Too long; didn’t read?

Fat phobia and sizeism exist – sometimes in those closest to us.

Remember, you can stay healthy without focusing on weight loss. We all come in different shapes and sizes and that’s okay. Think of your health as a big puzzle. Your weight is just one of your little pieces. Concentrating on putting one piece together doesn’t solve the puzzle.

Set realistic goals you can achieve and take care to approach your body in a holistic way that benefits your health. No matter what anyone says, your body needs nourishment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified physician if you have questions about your medical condition or health objectives. Talk to your health care provider.