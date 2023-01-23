Ozempic: Are there shortages in Manitoba?

Experts say Manitobaans worried about the Ozempic shortages affecting the United States reaching the state needn’t worry, at least for now.

Ozempic is the brand name for a drug called semaglutide, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists.

“Essentially, a diabetes drug that stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin when sugar is high,” Akshay Jain, Ph.D., an endocrinologist and clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, said in an interview Thursday. am.

“As an added benefit, it also acts on the satiety center of the brain, which increases satiety and reduces portion sizes.”

Over the past few months, reports have surfaced of difficulty finding Ozempic in certain parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. The reason for this shortage has to do with the fact that Ozempic shows results in terms of weight loss.

“The global demand for this product has skyrocketed due to its benefits for both diabetes, cardiovascular protection and weight loss, making it very difficult for manufacturers to keep up with this demand,” says Manitoba. Tim Smith, pharmacist’s pharmacy practice adviser, said. in an interview on Friday.

“There have been intermittent shortages, mostly in other jurisdictions [other than Canada]”

Jain said Ozempic’s effects on weight loss are so strong that it’s been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada under another brand name called Wegovy for the management of obesity. .

He added that Wegovy is in high demand because obesity is common. Demand for medicines has created shortages, pushing people to take Ozempic off-label, which has also created shortages of Ozempic.

“It’s the same molecule, but Wegovy is a brand approved for obesity management and Ozempic is a brand approved for diabetes management,” said Jain.

“That’s why people avoid using Ozempic for obesity management, and there is a shortage of Ozempic for diabetes management.”

However, while other countries are experiencing shortages, Manitoba and much of Canada have not.

Isanne Schacter, Ph.D., who works at the Health Science Center and is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Manitoba, suggested there may be a connection with the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic supplies.

Smith noted that demand for Ozempic is much higher in other parts of the world, especially in the United States.

“I know manufacturers are directing a lot of their resources to the US, but I don’t understand why it’s not having more of an impact here.

As to whether Manitobaans or other Canadians should be concerned about future shortages, it cannot be ruled out entirely.

Smith noted that there have been shortages of several drugs recently, including common drugs like amoxicillin and Tylenol for children.

“Every time we see so many people using a drug with the threat of problems in the supply chain, it’s very concerning to us,” Smith said.

According to Jain, demand for Ozempic has increased “significantly” among off-label uses. He said there could be potential shortages in the future if this continues to exceed supply.

For those worried that diabetics may not be able to access the drug because it is used for weight loss, Smith said obesity is a chronic disease that is a risk factor for many other health conditions. Remind them that

He added that it’s important for diabetics to have access to Ozempic, but it’s also important not to stigmatize the treatment of obesity and act like it’s not that important.

“Certainly, we want to make sure that people with diabetes who are prescribed this drug have access to it, but we shouldn’t separate one from the other,” Smith said.

Smith added that drug shortages are nothing new and pharmacists spend an average of 20 to 25 percent of their day responding to them.

“yes [they are] Helping find alternative brands, alternative products that work as well, or in some cases reinventing the wheel to help people continue to have access to medicines that help them reach their health goals. “