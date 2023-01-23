Health
Ozempic: Are there shortages in Manitoba?
Experts say Manitobaans worried about the Ozempic shortages affecting the United States reaching the state needn’t worry, at least for now.
Ozempic is the brand name for a drug called semaglutide, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists.
“Essentially, a diabetes drug that stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin when sugar is high,” Akshay Jain, Ph.D., an endocrinologist and clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, said in an interview Thursday. am.
“As an added benefit, it also acts on the satiety center of the brain, which increases satiety and reduces portion sizes.”
Over the past few months, reports have surfaced of difficulty finding Ozempic in certain parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. The reason for this shortage has to do with the fact that Ozempic shows results in terms of weight loss.
“The global demand for this product has skyrocketed due to its benefits for both diabetes, cardiovascular protection and weight loss, making it very difficult for manufacturers to keep up with this demand,” says Manitoba. Tim Smith, pharmacist’s pharmacy practice adviser, said. in an interview on Friday.
“There have been intermittent shortages, mostly in other jurisdictions [other than Canada]”
Jain said Ozempic’s effects on weight loss are so strong that it’s been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada under another brand name called Wegovy for the management of obesity. .
He added that Wegovy is in high demand because obesity is common. Demand for medicines has created shortages, pushing people to take Ozempic off-label, which has also created shortages of Ozempic.
“It’s the same molecule, but Wegovy is a brand approved for obesity management and Ozempic is a brand approved for diabetes management,” said Jain.
“That’s why people avoid using Ozempic for obesity management, and there is a shortage of Ozempic for diabetes management.”
However, while other countries are experiencing shortages, Manitoba and much of Canada have not.
Isanne Schacter, Ph.D., who works at the Health Science Center and is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Manitoba, suggested there may be a connection with the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic supplies.
Smith noted that demand for Ozempic is much higher in other parts of the world, especially in the United States.
“I know manufacturers are directing a lot of their resources to the US, but I don’t understand why it’s not having more of an impact here.
As to whether Manitobaans or other Canadians should be concerned about future shortages, it cannot be ruled out entirely.
Smith noted that there have been shortages of several drugs recently, including common drugs like amoxicillin and Tylenol for children.
“Every time we see so many people using a drug with the threat of problems in the supply chain, it’s very concerning to us,” Smith said.
According to Jain, demand for Ozempic has increased “significantly” among off-label uses. He said there could be potential shortages in the future if this continues to exceed supply.
For those worried that diabetics may not be able to access the drug because it is used for weight loss, Smith said obesity is a chronic disease that is a risk factor for many other health conditions. Remind them that
He added that it’s important for diabetics to have access to Ozempic, but it’s also important not to stigmatize the treatment of obesity and act like it’s not that important.
“Certainly, we want to make sure that people with diabetes who are prescribed this drug have access to it, but we shouldn’t separate one from the other,” Smith said.
Smith added that drug shortages are nothing new and pharmacists spend an average of 20 to 25 percent of their day responding to them.
“yes [they are] Helping find alternative brands, alternative products that work as well, or in some cases reinventing the wheel to help people continue to have access to medicines that help them reach their health goals. “
|
Sources
2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/is-manitoba-experiencing-an-ozempic-shortage-1.6242422
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ozempic: Are there shortages in Manitoba?
- Women’s Fencing Competition at Philly Invitational
- The Metaverse Has Already Won, You’re Just Looking In The Wrong Place
- Apple releases iOS 16.3 with Apple ID security key, new HomePod support, bug fixes and more
- Headache during pregnancy: preeclampsia and intracerebral hemorrhage
- Proliferate, grow, grow! HIV reservoir driver
- Trial shows promising new drug can slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease
- Fencing takes the Philadelphia Invitational with four more wins
- Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI, extends partnership TechCrunch
- Declining HPV vaccination coverage among school children in the Southeast
- Jaxson Wilson is committed to Michigan State football as the preferred walk-on
- What is Intuitive Eating?