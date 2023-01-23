Health
Is attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder a useful predictor of internalization problems?
In a recent study published in scientific reportresearchers evaluated the functional importance of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a predictor of internalization problems.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has been described as social communication difficulties and repetitive and restrictive behavioral tendencies. In addition to the basic symptoms of ASD, a considerable amount of research has been done on the link between mental health problems and his AS, particularly internalizing disorders. Notably, internalization issues are also associated with decreased quality of life, physical health, and social activity in ASD and are targets for important interventions. ADHD is another neurodevelopmental disorder associated with internalizing disorders such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and depression. Still, research on internalization issues and clinical practice focuses much more on his ASD than on ADHD.
About research
In the present study, researchers explored positive associations between self-reported ADHD and ASD characteristics and internalization problems.
Recruitment was done through Prolific and gave a representative sample of the UK adult population, taking into account age and gender distribution. The sample included 504 of her from age 18 to her age of 79. Participants indicated their age, gender, and level of education on a scale of 0 to 7 in the International Standard Education Classification. No additional data on clinical diagnosis were collected.
The 28-item Short Autism Spectrum Quotient (AQ-Short) assessed features of social and antisocial ASD, with 28 of some autistic traits and 28 of some autistic traits. resulted in a score between 112. AQ-Short can be used by both men and women. In addition, ADHD characteristics were measured with the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS). Its 18 items reflect the frequency of symptoms related to hyperactivity/impulsivity and inattention, with scores ranging from 0 for no ADHD features to 72 for some ADHD features. was the range. In particular, the reliability of ASRS was high in this survey.
The 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-735) measures how often subjects have had anxiety symptoms in the past 2 weeks and provides a score ranging from 0 for no anxiety to 21 for extreme anxiety. I was. The 9-item depression module of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-936) assessed the frequency of depressive symptoms during the past 2 weeks and provided scores ranging from 0 for no depression to 27 for severe depression. I was.
result
The study results noted that none of the observed data points were identified as multivariate outliers. Visual assessment of QQ plots in relation to standardized residuals, and scatterplots comparing standardized residuals to standardized expectations, may violate assumptions of homoscedasticity and normality. suggests that there is
Due to the expected overlap between ADHD and ASD, we detected an intermediate correlation between ASD and ADHD features. Anxiety and depression were associated with features of both ASD and ADHD. Depression and anxiety also showed strong correlations. To eliminate multicollinearity issues in multivariate analyses, we combined depression and anxiety into a combined estimate of internalization issues. Internalization difficulties were associated with ASD and ADHD features.
Age, gender, and education level were factors in a multiple regression analysis examining specific relationships between ASD and ADHD features and internalization problems. Internalization problems were uniquely predicted by ASD and ADHD traits. Beta coefficients indicated that trait ADHD was a more accurate predictor than trait ASD. However, the team noted that comparing beta coefficients alone is not sufficient to determine the relative significance of predictors.
ADHD characteristics clearly surpass ASD characteristics as the strongest predictors of internalization problems. The study also showed that the recall of dominance relationships estimated by this bootstrap was 100%. This suggests that as a population-level predictor of internalization problems, ADHD characteristics always outweigh his ASD characteristics.
The team also compared models incorporating predictors of interest, namely ADHD features or ASD traits, to null models containing other variables. The Bayes factor (BF10) classified ASD and ADHD traits as independent predictors of internalization problems. Although ADHD traits were significantly more predictive than ASD traits, there was ‘extreme’ evidence that ADHD traits predicted internalization problems similarly to ASD traits. The trends were the same for the anxiety and depression analyses.
Conclusion
The results of this study showed that ADHD and ASH specifically predict internalizing disorders such as depression and anxiety. Importantly, ADHD traits are very good predictors of internalization problems, and this association is virtually guaranteed to exist across populations. Additional studies are needed to replicate these findings and clarify the processes behind the observed associations, but this study provides important new evidence linking neurodevelopmental disorders to adult mental health. was presented.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230123/Is-attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-a-useful-predictor-of-internalizing-problems.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder a useful predictor of internalization problems?
- Inside Andrew Tate’s secret society – BBC News
- MacBook Pro Review – MacRumors
- Meta expands partnership with NBA to offer 52 games in VR TechCrunch
- Microsoft confirms it is investing billions in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
- Messenger Begins Testing Default End-to-End Encryption TechCrunch
- A review of the use of lateral flow testing in the wake of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic
- Ozempic: Are there shortages in Manitoba?
- Women’s Fencing Competition at Philly Invitational
- The Metaverse Has Already Won, You’re Just Looking In The Wrong Place
- Apple releases iOS 16.3 with Apple ID security key, new HomePod support, bug fixes and more
- Headache during pregnancy: preeclampsia and intracerebral hemorrhage