Boston – January 23, 2023 – As Boston’s COVID-19 indicators continue to improve following a spike in cases and hospitalizations, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) said the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains and severe infections remain. Residents are reminded that individuals should obtain a bivalent booster to avoid and hospitalized. BPHC is also encouraging everyone to wear masks indoors, test before and after large indoor gatherings, and stay home when sick. Daily COVID-19 cases in Boston fell 23% over the past week and 42% over the past 14 days (as of Jan 20, 2023), with new COVID-19 hospitalizations down 10% over the period. and decreased by 16%. Same timeframe (as of January 20, 2023). In another positive sign, the CDC returned Suffolk County to medium community risk last week. Data from the BPHC’s newly launched Wastewater Monitoring Program show that the number of COVID-19 particles in the city’s wastewater has fallen 52% over the past two weeks and now averages 1,856 COVID RNA copies/mL throughout Boston. increase. Six of Boston’s 11 neighborhoods are below this average. “Right now, all indicators are heading in the right direction. But it is important to stay vigilant. Nationwide, COVID kills hundreds of people every day. said the doctor. Bisola Ojikutu Director of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission“I encourage everyone to get a boost, test for COVID-19, get treatment if positive, wear a mask indoors, and stay home if sick.” Boston’s flu epidemic also improved significantly, with 79 confirmed cases from January 14-20, down significantly from the peak of 944 observed from December 3-9. This is another encouraging trend, but it’s important to note that the flu season is bimodal, with two peaks of activity. That’s why getting the annual flu vaccine is so important to ensure protection for the rest of the flu season. The Boston Public Health Commission has free walk-in leaderboard sites throughout the city that provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, tests, flu shots, and quick at-home test kits. The service is available to anyone over the age of 6 months without requiring ID or proof of insurance. Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can redeem a $75 gift card until supplies last. This incentive is offered in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. BCYF Hyde Park – 1179 River St. Hours of Operation Tuesday 12-8pm, Thursday 7am-3pm Boston City Hall – 1 City Hall Sq., Haymarket Room Monday 7am-1pm, Wednesday 12pm-5pm Bruce C. Bolling Building – 2302 Washington St., Roxbury Open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm Josephine Fiorentino Community Center – 123 Antwerp St., Allston Open noon to 4 pm on Sunday, 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday. Lena Park Community Development Center – 150 American Legion Hwy., Dorchester. Sunday 10am-2pm, Tuesday-Friday 9:30pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 11am-7pm ###

