Easter Ross Avian Flu Surveillance Zone established as infected facility flagged by Scottish government

The surveillance map is shared by the Scottish Government.

A bird flu surveillance zone has been set up in Easter Ross after it was confirmed what the Scottish government called ‘highly pathogenic bird flu’.

The infected facilities have been identified as 7 Pitcalnie Holdings, Nigg, Tain, IV19 1QP.

The monitoring zone is contained within a 3-kilometer radius circle centered on grid reference NH 80511 72151.

The Declaration of Infected Facilities and Surveillance Areas, issued over the weekend, states: The Scottish Minster of its conclusion. “

Declarations are valid until modified or revoked by further declarations.

Some strains of bird flu can infect humans, but this is extremely rare. Close contact between infected birds and humans is usually required.

Measures currently applicable in surveillance zones include:

The occupant of the premises must keep records of:

(a) the name and address of the person who visited the premises (unless you visited only that part of the premises where people live and where no poultry or other domesticated birds are kept);

(b) Date of Visit.

(c) whether the person has had contact with poultry or other domesticated birds on the premises;

Occupants of such premises must keep records of all poultry entering and exiting those premises.

All persons involved in the transport or sale of poultry or poultry eggs must keep records of all poultry and poultry eggs transported or sold by that person.

Occupants of premises within the surveillance zone must maintain records of:

(a) the number or approximate number of poultry (if any) on the premises;

(b) the number of sick poultry on the premises;

(c) the number of dead poultry on the premises;

(d) the amount of feed and, where possible, water consumed by poultry on the premises;

(e) On-site egg production.

With respect to biosecurity measures, occupants and all persons entering and exiting premises where poultry, other captive birds, or eggs are stored must:

(a) take appropriate biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza to or from the facility;When

(b) to comply with biosecurity requirements imposed by notification by the Veterinary Inspector;

More information on declarations, requirements and monitoring zones can be found here here.

Background

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been identified in Scotland and other parts of the United Kingdom. Restrictions and precautions are in place.

Ann Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) It was declared across the UK from 12pm on 17th October 2022.

This means strict biosecurity measures for all bird keepers (including those with pet birds) to prevent the spread of avian influenza from wild birds and other sources of infection. All poultry gatherings are prohibited.

AIPZ does not currently include a requirement to keep birds in Scotland. However, this is under constant review. Different arrangements may apply in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, so always check.

The moratorium on free-range egg production only applies when restricted access to open-air farming is required, i.e. under housing orders. If the producer voluntarily chooses to raise the eggs, the pack must be marked as “barn eggs” as the eggs do not meet the free range requirements.

Cases and disease control areas

Find out where the disease control area is now and if you are in an Animal and Plant Health Administration (APHA) area. interactive map.

Avant Flu – How to find and report illness

The Scottish Government’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Economy has issued the following advice:

bird flu is Notifiable animal diseasesAny suspected bird flu in poultry or captive birds should be reported immediately by contacting your local Animal and Plant Health Administration (APHA). field service officeIt is a violation not to do so.

clinical signs

Avian influenza viruses can be classified as either highly pathogenic or low pathogenic, depending on their ability to cause severe disease (virulence). Viruses are described by the major antigenic determinants H (hemagglutinin) and N (neuraminidase). The strain of current concern is the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain.

In birds, we are primarily interested in the H5 and H7 subtypes. The H5 and H7 virus subtypes of LPAI are known to mutate into highly pathogenic forms that cause severe illness and mortality in birds, but the disease is not evident in waterfowl.

Signs of Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI)

Infections with LPAI are often difficult to detect and have few, if any, clinical signs.

Infected flocks may show symptoms such as respiratory distress, diarrhea, loss of appetite and a 5% or more reduction in egg production.

If you suspect your flock has some form of bird flu, you should contact your local animal health office immediately.

Signs of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)

This form of the disease usually appears suddenly and is often very deadly, with affected birds having swollen heads, blue combs and wattles, dullness, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, and low egg production. cause a significant drop.

However, there is considerable variability in clinical presentation and disease severity. If you suspect your flock has some form of bird flu, you should contact your local animal health office immediately.

Any suspected notifiable signs of illness should be immediately notified to the Field Service Field Office in Scotland. Animal and Plant Protection Agency (APHA)It is a violation not to do so.sign up for APHA Alert Service Stay abreast of the latest news.

Effects on human health

Some strains of bird flu can infect humans, but this is extremely rare. It usually requires very close contact between humans and infected birds. For more information, see: Bird flu and human health.

