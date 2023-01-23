Ultrasound ‘tornado’ breaks down blood clots in the brain





article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. New tools and techniques use “vortex ultrasound,” a kind of ultrasonic tornado, to break up blood clots in the brain. According to a new study, this approach worked faster than existing techniques to clear clots formed in an in vitro model of cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST). “In our previous research, we used ultrasound to look at different techniques. eliminate blood clots We are essentially using positive waves,” says Xiaoning Jiang, co-chair of the journal’s paper. research“In our new study, ultrasound uses vortex ultrasound with a helical wavefront. Jiang, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at North Carolina State University, said: “Based on our in vitro tests, this approach removes thrombi faster than existing techniques, primarily due to the shear stress induced by vortex waves.” “The fact that the new technique works quickly is important because CVST coagulation increases pressure on blood vessels in the brain,” said co-author Chengzhi Shi, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech. increase. “This will bleeding This can be devastating for the patient. “Existing technologies rely heavily on interventions that dissolve thrombi. However, this is a time-consuming process. It has potential.” CVST It occurs when a clot forms in a vein that drains blood from the brain. The incidence of CVST in the United States in 2018 and 2019 was 2-3 per 100,000, and the incidence appears to be increasing. “Another reason the study here is important is that current treatments for CVST fail in 20-40% of cases,” Jiang said. The new tool consists of a single transducer specifically designed to produce a whirling vortex effect. The transducer is small enough to be incorporated into a catheter and delivered through the circulatory system to the site of the thrombus. For a proof-of-concept in vitro test, the researchers used bovine blood in a 3D-printed model of the cerebral sinus. “Based on available data, drug intervention to dissolve CVST thrombi takes at least 15 hours, with an average of about 29 hours,” Shi said. “In vitro studies were able to lyse acute thrombi within 30 minutes.” During catheterization and surgical interventions there are potential risks, such as damage to the blood vessels themselves. To address this issue, researchers conducted experiments applying vortex ultrasound to animal vein samples. These examinations showed no damage to the vessel walls. The researchers also conducted tests to determine whether vortex ultrasound caused significant damage to red blood cells. They found no substantial damage to red blood cells. “The next step is to perform tests using animal models to better establish the feasibility of this technology for CVST treatment,” Jiang said. “If these tests are successful, we hope to proceed with clinical trials.” “And if vortex ultrasound becomes a clinical application, it could be as costly as other interventions used to treat CVST,” says Shi. Bohua Zhang, a Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University, Huaiyu Wu, a postdoctoral researcher, and Howuk Kim, a former Ph.D. is the co-lead author of Additional co-authors are Georgia Tech, University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, UNC Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University. The National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation funded this work. sauce: north carolina

