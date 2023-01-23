Why You Should Get the HPV Vaccine

U.S. cancer rates have fallen 33% over the past 30 years. American Cancer Society.

The report attributes the decline in cancer cases to improved cancer treatment, early detection strategies, and reduced smoking. In particular, one measure that has been highly effective in fighting cervical cancer was highlighted, specifically the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

HPV, the most common sexually transmitted disease, has been known for a long time, according to. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can cause various cancers.since becoming available in 2007, HPV vaccines have been shown to provide nearly 100% protection against several high-risk strains of HPV. Specifically, the report notes that cervical cancer decreased by about 65% in women in her 20s from 2012 to her 2019, which is consistent with her HPV vaccine effectiveness. is proving

But vaccination rate HPV remains low. Northeastern Global News is Neil Mania, Vice Chair, Professor of Practice, and Director of the Master of Public Health Program at Northeastern University, learn more about HPV vaccines and their role in cancer prevention. His comments have been condensed for brevity and clarity.

Neil Manier, Director of the Master’s Program in Public Health and Professor of Practice at the Beuvet College of Health Sciences, poses for a portrait.Photo credit: Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

What is the relationship between HPV and cancer?

HPV is associated with many different cancers and, importantly, in the majority of cervical cancer diagnoses. 91% to 99% of cervical cancer diagnoses are associated with HPV infection.Also associated with the oropharynx [throat] cancer, anal cancer, penile cancer, etc. For women, the primary diagnosis is usually cervical cancer. Laryngeal cancer in men. Therefore, it is important to recognize that both men and women are susceptible to her HPV-related cancers.

The vaccine itself is highly effective in preventing HPV infection. For people who may have been infected with one strain, it helps prevent infection from another strain.

Where does the HPV vaccine rank among all the tools we need to fight cancer?

The CDC estimates that up to 80 million people in the United States are currently infected with HPV. When considering HPV-related cancers, there are approximately 50,000 cancer diagnoses per year that affect areas of the body where HPV is prevalent. Of these 50,000 diagnoses, approximately 80% to 90% of these cancers are the result of HPV.

Here is an opportunity to prevent or greatly reduce the likelihood of these forms of cancer. Simply put, it is the most powerful vaccine against cancer. This is one of the biggest lessons to be learned from this and why it is so important for an individual to get her HPV vaccine. HPV vaccines have been shown to be highly effective and very safe. Our goal as a public is to make vaccination available to as many people as possible. Possible. It is expected that prevalence will decrease as vaccination coverage increases.

How is the HPV vaccine currently administered, or do we have to get a booster every year, like with COVID-19 and the flu?

Many school districts include it as part of their routine vaccination program. Although experts usually recommend getting vaccinated when she is 11 or when she is 12, you can get vaccinated all the way up to age 45.

If you have not yet been vaccinated, it is recommended that you speak to your healthcare provider. No, it is different from the flu vaccine that must be given every year. Get the HPV vaccine and that’s it.

Vaccines are most effective before people become sexually active. But again, it still has a protective effect even after a person becomes sexually active.

What effect do you think this increased vaccine hesitancy associated with the politicization of these vaccines has had on HPV vaccination coverage?

I think the increased hesitancy towards vaccines and the politicization of vaccines has certainly hurt. Especially when vaccines are known to be safe, effective and provide long-term benefits. The HPV vaccine certainly falls into that category. Other regions have seen significant reductions in vaccination, which is very dangerous. Measles epidemic in Ohio just now. I see this as an unfortunate byproduct of the larger debate going on around vaccines. It is therefore our duty to continue educating our communities about the importance of these vaccines and to ensure that individuals have the information they need to make the best decisions for their health.

Are there other vaccines in development targeting cancer?

There is a lot of focus currently on both traditional and new approaches. It was part of the mRNA promise. It provides an opportunity to deal with various other conditions. The use of vaccines as an approach to both cancer prevention and cancer intervention is currently receiving much attention.

Tanner Stening is a reporter for Northeastern Global News. Send an email to [email protected] follow him on twitter @tstening90.