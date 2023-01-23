Health
AAP guidance details “unique and essential needs” of hospitalized teens
Hospitalized adolescents have “unique and essential needs” that differ from those of young pediatric hospitalized patients, and in addressing these specific needs the care team must rely on “knowledge, experience and compassion.” ‘ is important, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says in a new policy statement.
Cora Breuner, MD, MPH, University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital, PediatricsOverall, knowledge and understanding of adolescent growth and development and the legal and ethical issues affecting this population are essential to providing comprehensive care to hospitalized teens.
“One thing I’ve noticed is that it’s very difficult to take care of a teenage child in the hospital,” Breiner said. MedPage Today“We want to put guardrails in place and build structures around them so that children can be well cared for.”
“Dealing with the stress and lack of independence, autonomy, and dignity during hospitalization presents unique challenges for health care teams, families, peers, and adolescent patients, because control and independence are paradigmatic. It’s essential for almost every task of adolescents,” Breiner and colleagues write. .
However, they believe that by building and/or modifying existing facilities, services, and expectations, “hospital personnel can help support the ongoing adolescent development and, by properly managing the young people can be encouraged to advocate for themselves.
The specific recommendations detailed in the policy statement include hospital administrators and clinicians (including pediatricians, nurses, physician assistants, and adolescent health professionals) experienced in the care of adolescents. Environmental design and policies and guidelines for hospitalized teens.
In addition, training for hospitalists should include a module on adolescent health and wellness, and researchers should compile demographic data on trends in adolescent hospitalization and focus areas for improving patient care. should be identified and trained for physicians and staff.
Breuner and colleagues also said hospitals that care for juveniles should promote confidentiality, including knowledge of state juvenile secrecy laws, privacy, dignity, and respect for hospitalized teens and their families. It was recommended that
Additionally, when it comes to adolescent discharge, it is essential to connect adolescents to primary care providers for follow-up and ongoing care, they said.
Other recommendations detailed in the policy statement include the need for ongoing anti-racist and anti-microaggression/implicit bias training for physicians and other caregivers, and It includes the need for teenagers to continue with their usual activities such as education, age-appropriate recreation, and visitation. with family and friends as much as possible.
“Diversifying our staff is very important,” says Breuner. “There is constant work that we have to do [to make sure that] Standard care is provided for all. ”
When it came to assembling a hospital team to address the specific needs of adolescent patients, he said, “One thing we’ve identified is that it’s hard to do, but it’s not impossible. It is,” she added.
Breuner and team also recommend that carers of hospitalized adolescents understand the moral, ethical, legal, and developmental frameworks for patient medical decision-making, consent, consent, and refusal. He pointed out that he has a responsibility to of treatment.
Finally, the authors recommend that transitions from pediatrics to adult care providers and hospitals should be made through a standardized process, including a readiness checklist, as appropriate.
broiner said MedPage Today Being hospitalized can be especially difficult for teenagers who are trying to become independent individuals. Yes, and may be with a parent or guardian for most of the hospital stay.
Putting teenage inpatients in the same room with other patients of the same age group helps, as does allowing them to stay up to date with their studies and stay connected with friends. she said.
so Accompanying clinical reportBreuner et al., describe in more detail the hospital care of adolescents who may have learning, intellectual, or developmental disabilities, and emphasize the assessment of the patient’s ability to participate in their care. .
The report also noted the specific needs of hospitalized LGBTQ+ adolescents, noting that their desire for personal privacy and autonomy “will become even more meaningful” for this group. .
Additionally, in light of the mental health crisis affecting adolescents across the nation, mental health assessments are important for hospitalized teens, Breiner said.
She added that being in a hospital is already stressful, and that can be exacerbated for patients with mental health issues.
In a statement, Breuner and colleagues emphasized the importance of issuing recommendations specifically for hospitalized adolescents, stating that approximately 1.2 million (20%) of all pediatric hospital admissions in the United States are children aged 11 years. We noted that it was for patients aged to 20 years and required hospitalization. Acute and chronic conditions, including diagnosis of medical, surgical, gynecological, mental health, and substance use disorders.
Disclosure
The authors report no conflicts of interest.
Primary information
Pediatrics
Source reference: Breuner CC, et al “Adolescents in hospital.” Pediatrics 2023; DOI: 10.1542/peds.2022-060646.
secondary source
Pediatrics
Source reference: Breuner CC, et al “Adolescents in hospital.” Pediatrics 2023; DOI: 10.1542/peds.2022-060647.
