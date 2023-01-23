New Variants of COVID: When to Get Tested Amid XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7 Horrors?

COVID is not over yet. Although the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are now less severe, the virus still continues to wreak havoc around the world.Two new variants – Omicron BF.7 and Omicron XBB.1. It is now a major cause of concern as it is causing massive spikes in large regions. And with the rise of new strains, many are worried about what symptoms to look out for and when he will be tested for COVID.

What are the symptoms of the new COVID variant?

Studies have shown that there are no symptoms unique to the new subspecies and are more or less similar to previous subspecies. Sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, fever, etc.

Experts also note that the new variant’s symptoms are “like a cold.”

What are the notable differences between the common cold and COVID?

COVID symptoms can start to appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus. Cold symptoms, on the other hand, usually appear one to three days after exposure to the virus that causes the common cold.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Unlike COVID-19, colds are usually harmless. Most people recover from a common cold in 3 to 10 days. There is,” said the Mayo Clinic.

When should I be tested for infectious diseases?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting tested immediately if you have symptoms.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, health authorities recommend waiting at least 5 days after exposure before testing. Testing too early can lead to inaccurate COVID test results.

Why is it important to get tested?

Although the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are now much milder, it is still important to take the right medications and follow COVID-appropriate behaviors in case you catch the virus.

First, even if the initial symptoms of infection are perceived to be milder, the long-term effects of the disease are still unknown. , more dangerous variants are likely to emerge.