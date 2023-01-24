Some people can delay colonoscopies

Share on Pinterest New technologies have created alternatives for colorectal cancer screening. gahsoon/Getty Images Researchers say that some people with negative colonoscopy results may be able to wait 10 years or more for another colon screening test.

They noted that this recommendation applies particularly to women and young adults.

Experts say new technologies such as liquid biopsy blood tests are replacing colonoscopies for cancer screening. It’s safe to say that no one enjoys getting. Colonoscopy. They are invasive, require intensive preparatory work, and can cause anxiety in some people. However, since their first introduction in 1969, these tests have become an integral part of preventive medicine for men and women in the United States and around the world. And they have saved many lives. Colon cancer is Third main cause The number of cancer-related deaths in both men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.

There has been much debate in the medical community about how often people with no or little family history of colorectal cancer and with negative results should undergo colonoscopies. Recent study Provides some new insights. The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, examined whether the 10-year interval recommended for most people between colonoscopies could be extended. Researchers studied more than 120,000 rescreening colonoscopy participants aged 65 or older who had had a negative screening colonoscopy at least 10 years earlier. The findings were compared to all screening colonoscopies (1.25 million) performed in those 65 years and older during the same period. The authors conclude that the current 10-year screening interval for colonoscopies is safe, suggesting that longer intervals may be justified in some cases. . “For example, younger screening-age women with no findings on index colonoscopy may be screened at longer intervals. It may offer less invasive methods such as testing for age,” the study’s authors wrote. The researchers noted the costs associated with frequent colonoscopies due to scarce data available for screenings performed over 10 years in the event of a negative colonoscopy. .

Dr. John StricklerAn associate professor of medicine and a member of the Duke Cancer Institute in North Carolina, which focuses on colorectal cancer, was not involved in the study. He said new technology offers an alternative to colorectal cancer screening. “What we’re seeing now is that new technologies in the clinic that complement colonoscopies are impacting people with this type of cancer and when and how often they are screened. “That’s important, because resources are limited,” Strickler told Healthline. “We think this study provides reassurance that patients can take a more tailored approach based on risk,” Strickler added. “The colonoscopy is a valuable option because it can be hard to schedule.