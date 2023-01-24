Health
Some people can delay colonoscopies
- Researchers say that some people with negative colonoscopy results may be able to wait 10 years or more for another colon screening test.
- They noted that this recommendation applies particularly to women and young adults.
- Experts say new technologies such as liquid biopsy blood tests are replacing colonoscopies for cancer screening.
It’s safe to say that no one enjoys getting. Colonoscopy.
They are invasive, require intensive preparatory work, and can cause anxiety in some people.
However, since their first introduction in 1969, these tests have become an integral part of preventive medicine for men and women in the United States and around the world.
And they have saved many lives.
Colon cancer is
There has been much debate in the medical community about how often people with no or little family history of colorectal cancer and with negative results should undergo colonoscopies.
Recent
The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, examined whether the 10-year interval recommended for most people between colonoscopies could be extended.
Researchers studied more than 120,000 rescreening colonoscopy participants aged 65 or older who had had a negative screening colonoscopy at least 10 years earlier.
The findings were compared to all screening colonoscopies (1.25 million) performed in those 65 years and older during the same period.
The authors conclude that the current 10-year screening interval for colonoscopies is safe, suggesting that longer intervals may be justified in some cases. .
“For example, younger screening-age women with no findings on index colonoscopy may be screened at longer intervals. It may offer less invasive methods such as testing for age,” the study’s authors wrote.
The researchers noted the costs associated with frequent colonoscopies due to scarce data available for screenings performed over 10 years in the event of a negative colonoscopy. .
Dr. John StricklerAn associate professor of medicine and a member of the Duke Cancer Institute in North Carolina, which focuses on colorectal cancer, was not involved in the study.
He said new technology offers an alternative to colorectal cancer screening.
“What we’re seeing now is that new technologies in the clinic that complement colonoscopies are impacting people with this type of cancer and when and how often they are screened. “That’s important, because resources are limited,” Strickler told Healthline.
“We think this study provides reassurance that patients can take a more tailored approach based on risk,” Strickler added. “The colonoscopy is a valuable option because it can be hard to schedule.
Liquid biopsy companies are one such emerging technology.
liquid biopsyis a test that allows the diagnosis or analysis of tumors using a simple blood or body fluid sample rather than a biopsy of solid tissue, and is making inroads into colorectal diagnostics.
Many clinical trials are underway.
For example, Guardant, a precision oncology company, is affiliated with the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Part C of the TRACC StudyIt will involve approximately 40 sites across the UK and more than 1,600 early stage colorectal cancer patients.
“Many patients with early-stage colorectal cancer are currently overtreated with chemotherapy. Teresa RichMS, senior medical science liaison at Guardant Health, told Healthline.
“This study will evaluate the use of the ctDNA blood test after radical surgery to help oncologists understand when unnecessary chemotherapy can be avoided and the side effects associated with patients with undetectable residual disease.” to understand,” she added.
“Another area of great potential for this type of technology is the development of convenient and effective colorectal cancer screening that can overcome patient resistance to existing methods such as colonoscopy and stool-based testing. Using blood-based tests as an alternative screening method,” said Rich. I got it.
