Young chimpanzee and human teenagers share risk-taking behavior
overview: Adolescent chimpanzees may share similar risk-taking behaviors with human teenagers, but tend to be less impulsive than human chimpanzees.
Adolescent chimpanzees share some of the same risk-taking behaviors as human teens, but may be less impulsive than human chimpanzees, according to a study published by the American Psychological Association. I have.
This study addresses the age-old natural/nurture question of why adolescents take more risks. Is it the environment or is it a biological predisposition?
“Adolescent chimpanzees are, in some ways, facing the same psychological storms as human teens,” says lead investigator Alexandra Rosati, PhD, associate professor of psychology and anthropology at the University of Michigan. says. “Our findings show that some key features of human adolescent psychology are also found in our closest primate relatives.”
Researchers conducted two tests of food reward in 40 wild-born chimpanzees in a reserve in the Republic of the Congo. Chimpanzees voluntarily entered the game to receive treats.
This study was published online Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.
Chimpanzees can live to be 50 years old and undergo adolescence at about 8 to 15 years of age. Similar to humans, chimpanzees show rapid changes in her hormone levels during adolescence, begin to form new bonds with peers, exhibit increased aggression, and compete for social status.
In the first test, adolescent and adult chimpanzees were able to choose between two containers in a gambling task. One container always contained peanuts, a favorite food of chimpanzees. In the other container was hidden a slice of cucumber, a disliked food, or a slice of banana, a favorite food. The chimpanzee can get the peanuts safely, or take the chance to get the coveted banana at the risk of becoming an appetizing cucumber.
The chimpanzee’s emotional reactions and vocalizations were recorded. This includes moaning, sobbing, screaming, banging on the table, and scratching yourself. Saliva samples were also taken to track hormone levels.
In several rounds of testing, adolescent chimpanzees made more risky choices than adult chimpanzees, but adolescents and adults had similar negative reactions when given cucumber.
The second test, modeled after the famous “marshmallow test” in human children, asked whether the chimpanzee received one banana slice immediately or waited a minute before receiving three slices. I checked.
Both adolescent and adult chimpanzees selected larger delayed rewards in similar proportions. Her teens in humans tend to be more impulsive than adults, so they are more likely to receive immediate rewards.
“Previous research has shown that chimpanzees are very patient compared to other animals. It shows that we are doing it,” said Rosati.
However, adolescent chimpanzees were not content to wait for extra banana slices and had more tantrums during the 1-minute delay than adult chimpanzees.
Although risk-taking behavior appears to be deeply biologically entrenched in both adolescent chimpanzees and humans, increased impulsive behavior may be unique to human teens. There is, said Rosati.
About this Psychology Research News
author: Todd Bensen
contact: Todd Bensen – APA
image: image is public domain
Original research: open access.
“Distinct developmental trajectories of risky and impulsive decision-making in chimpanzees” by Alexandra Rosati et al. Journal of Experimental Psychology
overview
Distinct developmental trajectories of risky and impulsive decision-making in chimpanzees
Human adolescence is characterized by a series of changes in decision-making and emotional regulation that promote risky and impulsive behavior.
Accumulating evidence suggests that the behavioral and physiological changes seen during human adolescence are shared in some primates, but it is unclear whether the same cognitive mechanisms are employed. .
We examined developmental changes in emotional responses to risky choice, intertemporal choice, and decision consequences in our closest relatives, the chimpanzee. It turns out that adolescent chimpanzees, like humans, are more likely to take risks than adults.
However, unlike humans, chimpanzees showed no developmental changes in intertemporal selection, whereas young chimpanzees showed increased emotional reactivity to waiting compared to adults.
Comparisons of cortisol and testosterone show robust age-related variations in these biomarkers, and patterns of individual variation in choice, emotional reactivity, and hormones also support the developmental separation of risk and choice impulsivity. bottom.
These results indicate that some, but not all, of the core features of human adolescent decision-making are shared with chimpanzees.
