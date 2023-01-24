The UV rays in gel nail polish can damage skin cells.





A new study shows that exposure to the UV light used in gel nail polish can damage the DNA of skin cells.

The study authors said their findings do not prove that gel nail polish leads to cancer.

The risk of cancer from gel manicures is small, but salon-goers who are concerned may want to apply sunscreen.



The UV rays used in gel manicures can damage DNA, but experts say that’s not enough reason to stop going to the salon. new studyA paper published in Nature on January 17 found that ultraviolet A (UVA) light emitted by nail salon lamps can permanently alter DNA and mutate human cells. . The researchers exposed the cells to UVA light for 20 minutes on three consecutive days. This is longer than a typical gel nail polish, which requires up to 10 minutes of exposure to dry. A gel manicure will last at least two weeks. cosmopolitan. A single exposure of 20 minutes resulted in 20% to 30% cell death and 3 exposures resulted in 65% to 70% cell death. However, the authors noted that these experiments may not reflect the reality of human skin, which has an added layer of protective tissue. The study’s lead author, Ludmil Alexandrov, said that told the Washington Post Their paper cannot conclude that ultraviolet light from nail polish can lead to cancer. “But it’s very clear that it has a negative effect on cells and damages DNA,” says Alexandrov. told the post. Researchers still wonder if there’s a link between UV nail lamps and skin cancer the sun or tanning bed These rays alter the DNA of skin cells and may increase the risk of skin cancer. This has led scientists to wonder if the same is true for UV nail lamps that emit UVA light to dry gel polish. This new study builds on previous research on whether UVA exposure during nail polish is harmful. 2014 study A study published in JAMA Dermatology found that UV lamps used in nail salons may increase the risk of skin cell damage over time. Researchers found UV nail lamps and skin cancer to be at least three ManHowever, in these case reports, no conclusive evidence of a causal relationship was found. Three frequently used UV nail lamps, ranging from once every two months to eight times a year. reported, but there may have been other risk factors. It’s not yet clear what the true cancer risks of gel nail polish lamps are.JAMA study lead author Dr. Therefore, it states: Reuters The cancer risk is very small. Shipp said she will continue to get gel manicures herself. Sunscreen can be worn to limit UV exposure during gel manicure Melissa Pyrian, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said: told the Washington Post If salon-goers are concerned about the risk of cancer, they can take precautions such as wearing sunscreen and protective gloves before using UV lamps. Sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before UV exposure, so around the time the manicurist soaks his hands and before painting his nails, Piliang said.

