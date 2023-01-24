Domino effect behind diabetes drug shortage hitting Austin

Austin (KXAN) – A nationwide diabetes drug shortage is now hitting Austin, experts say.

“There are many shortages of many injectable diabetes drugs,” said Rannon Ching, lead pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy.

He and others said it had nothing to do with diabetes and was due to weight loss side effects.

He said Tarrytown began seeing shortages this winter season as more doctors began prescribing off-label diabetes medications for weight loss.

“Because everyone will try to get a specific product that is sold out, they will try to use another product that is in the same kind of category or the same kind of drug class,” Ching explained. All … three or four of these different drugs can be used for the same thing, but people use them mainly for weight loss, which is why the demand is much higher than the supply.”

This surge in demand is being driven by social media, TikTok to be exact.

“This is just a crazy town,” said supply chain expert Edward Anderson. I don’t know what to say to you This is completely new. ”

He said a shortage of this magnitude, caused largely by social media, had never been seen before.

“You can’t go up and down quickly, so if social media drives demand on this scale, the pharmaceutical company in this case, Novo Nordisk, can’t keep up.” Wright Centennial Professor, UT McCombs School of Business and Managing Director of Innovative Technologies, said Anderson.

Moreover, many generic drugs are not manufactured with sufficient margin.

“Sometimes they are produced in just one factory in the world … and they are run with very thin margins,” he said.

It is amoxicillin Child-friendly pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

“The common thread is that it is very difficult to increase pharmaceutical production capacity because it is highly regulated, capital intensive and requires very expensive machinery. We can’t get more out of it, the machine runs 24 hours a day, so our ability to adjust capacity is very limited,” says Anderson.

He said the China issue adds to supply chain uncertainty.

“They are mostly made in China and we don’t have visibility to see if those factories have been cut,” he explained. We also know that production will need to be reduced due to the staffing shortages that are very, very problematic in the ongoing wave of coronavirus infections in China.”

A Texas physician who has been in practice for over 20 years and is a member of the Texas Medical Association’s Council on Science and Public Health agreed.

He said he had never seen such a severe shortage of diabetes drugs.

He said our obesity epidemic, vanity, people who have difficulty losing weight in other ways, and all the supply chain disruptions and the impact of this TikTok “really changed the game.” .

He also pointed to the ADHD drug Adderall as another good example of raw materials and some botanicals going offline, combined with social media comments about Adderall’s benefits.

“These days, we get regular weekly updates from hospitals on all the medicines that are currently in short supply. That never happened many years ago,” he said.