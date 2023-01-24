Health officials highlight HPV vaccine during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month





MONROE, Louisiana (KNOE) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health says the death rate from cervical cancer in northeastern Louisiana is higher than anywhere else in the country. I’m here. According to LDH, only 23% of children under the age of 13 in the Monroe area have completed their human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, and about 23% have started but not completed the vaccine. “These are very low numbers, not the lowest in the region, but if vaccinated, both boys and girls can get cervical cancer, papilloma, all sorts of things, genital warts, etc. Region 6 Medical Director David Holcombe, Ph.D. Holcomb said cervical cancer is one of the only cancers that can be prevented by vaccination, but many children under the age of 13 are not vaccinated. “There are a lot of people out there who don’t care. Some parents are pretty much in denial about their kids being sexually active and exposed to HPV, which is of course not true at all.” .” Holcomb. Nationwide, Holcomb said two-thirds of the population is exposed to HPV when they become sexually active. This is also why it is important for a woman to get screened once she turns 21. “Screening is very important. We start at age 21 and start screening about every three years,” says family nurse Tanasha Varinio. “Be sure to keep up with these screenings and follow up with your primary care provider or gynecologist to make sure you’ve been vaccinated.” About 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, Varino said, and it can be curable if diagnosed early. “It’s a curable disease, but it happens that people don’t get preventive treatment and are diagnosed late or not diagnosed at all,” Holcombe said. Men don’t get cervical cancer, but they can get HPV, which can lead to cancer of the throat and neck. So Holcombe emphasized the importance of his HPV vaccine for both men and women, ideally before they become sexually active. Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoe.com/2023/01/24/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-health-officials-stress-hpv-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos