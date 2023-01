Understanding the Link Between Gel Nail Polish Dryer Lamps and Cancer Risk

Many of us want to trim our nails regularly. But this seemingly harmless habit turns out to have many health implications. Nature Scientific journals claim.Studies show long-term use of gel nail polish Dryer lamps may increase your risk of developing skin cancer. V-nail polish dryers, commonly used with gel nail polishes, emit harmful ultraviolet A light in the long run, he added. Although presented as safe, there have been no actual studies on them, just how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular level.

The study further added that these UV rays could be the culprit. DNA damage with time. “We also found that some of the DNA damage was not repaired over time, leading to mutations with each exposure to the UV nail polish dryer. Finally, the exposure caused mitochondrial dysfunction, which When we examined skin cancer patients, we found that these patients had exactly the same pattern of mutations seen in the irradiated cells. seen,” said the study’s professor and author, Ludmil Alexandrov, in a statement. “Used to cure polish during gel manicures or to dry traditional nail polishes, nail polish dryers are like tanning beds, Ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation, which is associated with higher cancer risk. A 2014 study in JAMA Dermatology found that the level of UVA exposure from using gel nail polish every two weeks was likely not high enough to significantly increase the risk of skin cancer. It’s wise to be aware of this issue,” said Dr. Anil. Takwani, Director and Senior Consultant Oncologist at Sharada Hospital and Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Fortis Hospital in Noida, said: indianexpress.com. Doctors always recommend wearing sunscreen. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) “The bad news is that some lamps are called UV lamps and others are called LED lamps, but they both emit ultraviolet light. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, mainly UVA occurs in the form of Experts also recommend following some precautions, regardless of the type of lamp. Sunscreen Wear them on your hands or wear fingerless gloves during manicures to further protect your skin from potentially harmful UVA radiation. Dr. Ajay Rana, dermatologist and aesthetic medicine educator told indianexpress.com: Of course, we all know that UV rays can cause cancer, but it all depends on the exposure time. ” 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

