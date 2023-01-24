Health
Depression and Diet: New Study Finds Link
new study A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a high-inflammatory diet and an increased risk of depression.
And the researchers say their findings have implications for public health. This is because it shows that a controlled diet may help people with depression or even prevent the disease in the first place.
Participants included 30,627 people in the United States surveyed from 2007 to 2018 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a research program designed to assess the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States. was included.
This study aimed to assess the association with the dietary inflammatory index (two)This is a scoring algorithm designed to estimate how diet affects inflammation in the body and consequently health outcomes, and will be used in the NHANES cross-sectional study.
Participants were asked about the foods they consumed in their diet, scored based on dietary inflammation, and were also rated for depression.
Based on this data, researchers discovered a so-called J-shaped relationship. It is defined, according to scholars, as a non-linear relationship between two variables, appearing as a curve that initially descends and then rises to a higher level. Starting point between DII and depression.
That is, at some point, the amount of inflammation in my body seemed to exceed what my body was capable of.
We then found that higher inflammation in a participant’s body began to correlate with a significantly higher risk of depression in the participant, as indicated by the J-shape.
This J-shaped relationship indicates a positive association between depression and inflammation, with researchers assessing demographic data, lifestyle, disease, body mass index (BMI), C-reactive protein (CRP) There was no effect even after adjusting for factors such as This is the level of certain proteins the liver makes when inflammation in the body is too high.
According to the study authors, this confirmed the link between high inflammation and depression in adults in the United States.
research High intake of inflammatory foods such as sugar and fat and low intake of fruits and vegetables have been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and coronary heart disease.
meanwhile other the study The Mediterranean diet, a low-inflammatory diet consisting of large amounts of vegetables and fruits, more seafood than meat, and other high-fat foods such as olive oil, may actually help prevent or reverse chronic disease. is shown.
and in the past the study We have found that many chronic diseases can actually get worse as a result of chronic inflammation in the body. Are known Depression can also worsen from this chronic inflammation, which is a slow, long-term inflammation that lasts for months to years.
Approximately 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression, according to World Health Organization, and this percentage is increasing year by year.
in Canada alone Estimate One in four Canadians suffers from depression severe enough to require treatment at some point in their lives.
High-Inflammatory Foods to Avoid or Limit, According to Harvard Medical School includeContain: Refined carbohydrates, french fries or other fried foods, pops and other sugary drinks, red and processed meats, margarine, shortening, lard.
Nutrient-rich foods such as leafy greens, nuts, tomatoes, olive oil, fatty fish, and fruits should be consumed as part of an anti-inflammatory diet.
The researchers wrote that because diet is a modifiable factor, these findings have significant implications not only for clinical practice but also for public health. Restricting sex foods can reduce and prevent depression, researchers say.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/high-inflammatory-diet-found-to-increase-likelihood-of-depression-new-study-finds-1.6242962
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Depression and Diet: New Study Finds Link
- The founder of Mastodon has a message for Elon Musk
- Accident stops Waterworld performance at Universal Hollywood
- Doja Cat was covered in red body paint and 30,000 crystals during haute couture week
- Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more susceptible to infections?
- Once again, an earthquake hits Cianjur. BMKG says that 5 regions felt the tremors
- Not familiar with documentary but with: USA on BBC series on PM Modi
- Tesla’s problems go beyond Elon Musk’s
- Understanding the Link Between Gel Nail Polish Dryer Lamps and Cancer Risk
- Julian Sands latest: Family of missing British actors thank California authorities after 11-day search
- Beyoncé has been criticized for her performance in Dubai
- Future of Hockey Wilderness: We’d love to hear from you for coverage of Minnesota Wild