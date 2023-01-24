Studies link upper abdominal bulges to later physical decline





Editor’s note: Seek advice from your health care provider before starting any workout program.



CNN

—

If you’re a man or woman approaching 50, look down in the middle of yourself. It’s the dreaded midriff bulge – the enlargement of your waistline that often creeps up on you as you age, like a receding hairline or extra wrinkles. It’s hard to fight, but it’s part of the cycle of life and seems like a rite of passage, right? was found to have a negative impact on physical performance later in life. A study that followed 4,509 people over the age of 45 Over 20 years in Norway, participants with high or moderately high waist circumferences at the start of the study were found to be 57% more likely to be ‘frail’ than those with normal waistlines. But frailty is not like crouching with a cane that the ‘tottering’ elderly imagines. Frailty includes poor grip strength, slow walking speed, general fatigue, unintended weight loss, and reduced physical activity. According to the published study, people who were obese at the start of the study, meaning those with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, were 2.5 times more likely to be frail than those with a normal BMI (18.5 to 24.9). On January 23, 2023, in the journal BMJ Open. There are several possible reasons, according to the study authors. Obesity can lead to increased inflammation in fat cells, which can damage muscle fibers, “resulting in decreased muscle strength and function,” said study co-authors of the University of Oslo in Tromso, Norway. Her Shreeshti Uchai, a postdoctoral fellow in nutritional epidemiology, she said. written by her colleague. The results highlight the need to broaden the definition of frailty by capturing both overall weight gain and waist circumference gain. “In a context of rapidly aging populations and an increasing prevalence of obesity, there is evidence to recognize a subgroup of older adults who are ‘fat and frail’, as opposed to simply viewing frailty as a debilitating disorder. increasing,” they wrote. Exercise helps counteract the increased frailty that comes with aging. An adult should get at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, plus muscle-strengthening exercise that includes all major muscle groups, on at least two days per week. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Physical Activity Guidelines For Americans. Losing body fat and building lean muscle can help improve balance and posture, says Nieka Nyeka, medical director of New York City’s Atria and clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg previously told CNN. Do both cardio and strength training to stay strong and healthy. They “seem to work together and help each other move toward better results,” he said. Dr. William RobertsProfessor of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota School of Medicine. “A balanced program of strength and aerobic exercise is probably best, and will more closely mimic the ancestral activity that helped determine our current gene set.” To get started with strength training, CNN fitness contributor and professional sports mind-body coach Dana Santas said: Suggest mastering body weight movements first before moving to free weights. Try This 10 Minute Bodyweight Workout To get all the details of these exercises and more, Sign up for CNN’s Fitness, But Better newsletter seriesa seven-part, expert-assisted guide to help you get into a healthy routine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/health/midriff-bulge-physical-frailty-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos