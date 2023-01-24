Acupuncture, acupressure may help reduce pain in patients undergoing gynecologic cancer surgery





Results of a new study published in cancer It suggests that preoperative acupressure may help reduce anxiety in patients undergoing surgery for ovarian and endometrial cancer. Additionally, perioperative acupuncture may reduce severe pain. In a randomized controlled study, researchers recruited 99 women with gynecologic cancer and randomly assigned them to three groups. Her 45 patients in group A received acupressure-related touch and relaxation treatments initiated within 3 hours before surgery and continued until patients began receiving general anesthesia. They then received perioperative acupuncture, including points known to be effective in reducing pain. Twenty-nine patients in Group C received standard care. Before and after surgery, all participants were asked to score their quality of recovery and complete a questionnaire containing pain, anxiety, and other quality-of-life questions. The study results showed that postoperative scores were higher in Group A and B patients than in Group C patients, suggesting better recovery. Group A scores related to severe pain were significantly higher than Group C scores, and both intervention groups scored higher than the control group for scores related to anxiety and depression. Based on these findings, the authors concluded that preoperative integrated acupuncture and acupressure may help relieve pain and anxiety. “For patients undergoing gynecologic oncological surgery, consideration should be given to including intraoperative acupuncture for pain and other quality-of-life concerns, as well as comprehensive preoperative medical touch and relaxation therapy for anxiety. There is,” said lead co-author Eran Ben-Arye, MD, in a press release. “Such ‘integrative oncology’ training is necessary for complementary health care providers, acupuncturists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, operating room nurses, and working with integrative oncology practitioners in complex operating room settings. We need to communicate.” In an accompanying editorial, Ana Maria Lopez, M.D., MPH, MACP, FRCP, Director of Cancer Services, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, argues that integrative oncology is gaining acceptance as a clinical discipline. pointed out that there is a possibility Although larger studies are needed to confirm the findings of this study, the data add to the growing literature supporting reimbursement for integrative oncology interventions such as acupuncture. reference Acupuncture and acupressure may help reduce pain and anxiety in patients undergoing gynecologic cancer surgery. news release. American Society of Clinical Oncology; January 18, 2023. Accessed January 20, 2023. https://ascopost.com/news/january-2023/acupuncture-and-acupressure-may-help-alleviate-pain-and-anxiety-for-patients-undergoing-surgery-for-gynecologic-cancer/#:~: text=Subscribe-,Acupuncture%20and%20Shiatsu%20May%20Help%20Alleviate%20Pain%20and%20Anxiety,Undergoing%20Surgery%20for%20Gynecologic%20Cancer&text=According%20to%20a%20new%20study,and%20endometrial%20cancers% 20reduce %20Anxiety

