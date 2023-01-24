Advantages of Raised Garden Beds

A few years ago, I was on the phone with one of my church friends talking about becoming a vegetarian. There are good and bad things associated with both. One thing I do know is that there is a settlement in California called Loma Linda where quite a few people over the age of 100 live. The problem is that most of these centenarians are also vegetarians. This concentration of centenarians and vegetarians is no accident. Eating healthy vegetables and limiting meat in all forms is called the Eden Diet in his 2013 US Money report. The findings of this study are significant in that these vegetarians outlive most of us by more than 10 years of his life.

I was walking by the pool recently and this question popped up. Here are some simple benefits of having a raised bed: Effortless on the gardener’s back, looks better late in the season, less pest infestation, better drainage, less weeds, better soil temperature, faster planting time, perfect for permanent or temporary gardens Become. , less chance of soil contamination. In conclusion, I have recommended raised bed gardens to most of the vegetable lovers I know for many of the reasons mentioned.

A friend of mine years ago told me that she really didn’t like the vegetable offerings that are usually on store shelves. I agree with him on one point. What I did recall was a World Health Organization study that was conducted and pointed out that there are significant differences between organically grown vegetables and fruits and conventionally grown produce. When looking at conventionally grown vegetables, they have a wider range of nutrient sources than conventionally grown produce. It’s possible that it didn’t contain the micronutrients you needed. not.

When we were installing raised beds for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative in Mansfield a few years ago, we all realized the benefits in the first few years. The beds had excellent garden soil, organic matter, and soil conditioner. No one was walking on the soil, so the soil was light and breathable. The soil was not compacted and did not need to be plowed. While working in that parking lot, we were free to add soil that would produce the food we wanted, rich organic matter, compost, and soil additives. Please keep in mind that This means adding new soil to the raised bed regularly.

Because the soil is fortified and enriched with nutrients, it allows for higher plant densities and a higher plant-to-soil ratio. The challenge is having to lean back on the bed to tend to the plants. In other words, arm length determines how well you can take care of plants. More vegetables give more shade to the soil and less weeds.

If you pick up most seed packets, you’ll find that the plants you’re putting in raised beds will thrive best in well-drained soil. This means that the soil will drain more quickly than a horizontal bed. Unlike heavy clay soils here in Ohio, most raised beds are rich and well-drained, unlike a variety of clay soils to the point where picks, spud bars and sticks of dynamite are needed to alter the soil. You will find a good medium. Keep in mind that raised beds will probably need more watering than ground beds unless you have a partial liner like the one I recommend.

Moles, voles and chipmunks are better controlled with raised beds. These soil dwellers have a hard time getting through the wood and wire mesh that lines the bottom of the bed. , a plastic liner can be fixed to the edge of the frame. This way you can create a small reservoir in the bottom of the bed to water the roots as needed. Instead of spraying pests on each plant individually, you can spray around the bed to control specific insects. can be laid out. Overall, pest control is easiest on raised beds.

Since I am planning my own garden this year, I should consider a raised bed. This is what my friend used to do when we were talking in the pool. If you're strolling through your garden and spot some challenges, let me know.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a seasoned landscaper and gardening enthusiast and founding member of the Ohio chapter of the Association of Professional Landscape Designers.