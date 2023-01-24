PEPFAR: 20 Years of Impact





Ambassador Dr. John Nkengason remembers the 1990s as a terrifying time. Arriving at a clinic near the lab where the young virologist worked in Ivory Coast, his HIV/AIDS patient faced almost certain death. “I never imagined that in my lifetime, we would be sitting here predicting what we could do by 2030. Possibly end HIV/AIDS As a public health threat,” said Nkengason, who is now the United States’ Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State. This change began on January 28, 2003, when the US government launched the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Twenty years later, PEPFAR has invested over $100 billion in the fight against HIV/AIDS and saved over 25 million lives.is more than 5.5 million babies People are born HIV-free, and more than 20 million people receive life-saving antiretroviral therapy. A diagnosis of HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence. when #pepfer started nearly 20 years ago, #HIV Millions of people around the world have been sentenced to death. Today, access to life-saving treatments has made HIV manageable. In 2022, PEPFAR supported her 64.7 million HIV testing services. #EndAIDS2030 #PEPFARSavesLives pic.twitter.com/L4S4jmj4FS — Pepfer (@PEPFAR) December 27, 2022 As the United States’ Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy, Nkengason leads PEPFAR’s efforts to end HIV/AIDS. A Cameroonian-born US citizen, he is the first person from Africa to lead PEPFAR. Despite PEPFAR’s success, Nkengasong says the biggest challenge lies ahead to ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The HIV/AIDS epidemic remains a serious threat to global health security and economic development. Globally, only half of children living with HIV receive the life-saving treatment they need. PEPFAR is committed to working with partners to close these health equity gaps. In December 2022, President Biden announced a new five-year strategy. Fulfill America’s promise to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030The strategy calls for sustaining the response to HIV/AIDS and other diseases, dramatically reducing new infections, and advancing new partnerships and medical innovation as one of its priorities. After January 2021, the US government has pledged nearly $20 billion to health programs in Africa, including $11.5 billion to combat HIV/AIDS. Under the new strategy, PEPFAR will: Investing $1.28 billion annually to support more than 325,000 healthcare workers with HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment programs.

Invest $22 million annually to develop human resources and a digital health platform.

Procure 15 million HIV tests from African manufacturers at a cost of $20 million by 2025 to accelerate production of medical supplies in Africa. In a recent statement that renewed America’s commitment to ending HIV/AIDS, Biden cited the founding words of President George W. Bush 20 years ago in PEPFAR. Biden said PEPFAR’s new strategy “will help create a future in which all HIV infections are prevented, all people have access to treatment, and all generations live free from the stigma surrounding AIDS.” Let’s go,” he said. “History still asks us to seize the opportunity to do many things for many people,” he added. “Then let’s end the fight together.”

