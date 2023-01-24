Study finds higher prevalence of depression and anxiety in children and adolescents during COVID-19 pandemic

Children and adolescents (ages 0-19) make up approximately 1.9 billion people in the world’s population, most of whom live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This stage of life brings important emotional and biological changes and the development of social skills. For a smooth transition into adulthood, children and adolescents must be provided with appropriate health education, including sexual and reproductive health, and a supportive environment within the home and community.

In 2019, approximately 21.5 million children and adolescents were diagnosed with a mental disorder worldwide. However, there is a lack of research examining the impact on mental health of this age group during the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Recently, scientists have attempted to address this shortcoming, reviewing the existing literature and applying it to limit the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection among children. I understood the indirect impact of this strategy on my mental health. and puberty. This review is BMJ Global Health journal. this It provides insight into how future pandemics can mitigate the unforeseen adverse effects on the mental health of children and adolescents.

Research: The Indirect Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Children and Adolescents: An Overview of a Systematic Review. Image credit: fizkes / Shutterstock

Background

After the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, several restrictions such as social distancing, school closures, and travel restrictions were implemented around the world to prevent further spread of the disease. However, these strategies may have had unintended detrimental effects on the mental health of children and adolescents.

The extent to which this age group is affected depends on a number of factors, including educational status, developmental age, pre-existing mental health conditions, family violence, economic disadvantage, bereavement, and fear of infection.

About 91% of schools worldwide were closed after the first wave of the pandemic hit in March 2020, with many remaining closed through the third and fourth quarters of 2021. . Confinement, restrictions on physical activity and socialization, and disrupted education increased anxiety, anxiety, and uncertainty in this age group.

Longer stay-at-home orders have also increased internet and social media use, exposing children and young people to unsafe lifestyles through marketing that encourages unhealthy food, beverage and alcohol consumption. Additionally, increased screen addiction has also increased the risk of age-appropriate content and sexual exploitation.

About research

This study included all reviews related to the impact of COVID-19-related lockdowns and stay-at-home measures on the mental health of children and adolescents. These reviews were obtained from Embase, MEDLINE, LILACS, PsycINFO, The Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and CINAHL. Data quality was assessed. No restrictions on publication language and geographic setting were enforced during screening of relevant reviews. This study considered all relevant reviews up to January 2022.

We assessed the quality of the reviews included in this study using the Measurement Tool for Evaluating Systematic Reviews-2 (AMSTAR 2). Based on the AMSTAR 2 tool, 61.1% of the reviews included in this study were of very low quality and 38.9% were of low quality. Therefore, there is an urgent need for improved mental health measurement tools and data collection for children and adolescents for various research programs.

Investigation result

The initial search process generated a total of 1,672 reviews. Duplicates were then removed and 1,347 records were screened. Finally, 18 systematic reviews met all eligibility criteria and were included in the current study. Most of the primary studies, about 48%, were related to China.

The studies included in the current review are broadly observational and show how the COVID-19 pandemic, including quarantine, social distancing, school closures, and house confinement, have affected the mental health of children and adolescents, the incidence of depression. This is an evaluation of the indirect impact on , anxiety, sleep disturbances, or post-traumatic stress symptoms. Most outcome measures were online questionnaire-based surveys.

Overall, the pooled prevalence (PP) of depression and anxiety disorders was found to be 32% in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. This presumption was made without considering whether the candidate had a previous mental health condition or was SARS-CoV-2 positive. Nevertheless, rates of anxiety and depression were found to be significantly higher than in pre-pandemic conditions.

Notably, subgroup differences in the incidence of both depression and anxiety were seen by WHO region, gender, or income level. Additionally, younger age groups were found to be more likely to develop anxiety and major depressive disorders compared to older age groups.

The devastating consequences of climate change, including the economic crisis, floods in Pakistan, drought-induced famine in Somalia, and conflicts in Ukraine and Tigray, have disproportionately affected children.

Conclusion

The study highlighted the negative impact of COVID-19-related strategies on children and adolescents’ mental health, including lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, school closures, and reduced social interaction. Furthermore, this meta-analysis showed a high prevalence of depression and anxiety in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Current research therefore highlights the importance of implementing mental health prevention and management strategies in response to the pandemic.