How the fourth case of COVID changed my view of the pandemic





here we go again, I thought, as the Telltale line rapidly materialized.it was mine the 4th Time to get COVID, a statement that usually elicits distrust from friends and a few simple warnings on my part. did!), never officially tested, but was considered positive? (Given that my husband did, my suspicions are pretty strong.) All my kids have had it, and I have mysteriously caught a deadly cold (but how?) For some reason it was negative) Did you count the hours? And there were two real positives. The latest of them was staring at me. When my whole family contracted COVID last summer, I went into quarantine mode as soon as my first child was infected. He went to his bedroom, surrounded by an iPad, Gatorade, and a bowl of potato chips. He couldn’t get out of his pajamas for days, and he had the best time of his life, especially when he was able to join his brother a few days later and gather around the warm blue light of his tablet to spend time with him. Their cases were mild. We were lucky. But when the virus slowly started circling the house, infecting my two remaining siblings (one of whom was a 3 month old baby) and myself, I felt more and more out of luck. Children missed the last day of school. They couldn’t say goodbye to their friends when we left the city where we spent the year. Packing is not specifically a recovery activity. But perhaps the most annoying thing (and this speaks to our inherent fortune) was the slow pace of infection. 6 weeks of COVID in the house between all duplicate cases and tests that do not come negative. “It’s so strange,” my 7-year-old said every day of despondency.in what world this Here’s how I spent it: Back and forth between older children, I breastfed my baby from behind the KN95, hoping she wouldn’t inhale her stray respiratory droplets. Of course she did. In the end, she split the children and sent the recovered ones to her parents so as not to risk reinfection. And just half a year later, I got it again! Still calm, still lucky. But this time, while trying to better myself, I wasn’t exactly lucky when I thought more about Florence Nightingale. Despite my lighthearted advice to my parents that it’s best for everyone in the house to get it and get over it, I slap the mask on my face and go to the bedroom as soon as the dreaded lines appear. I ran away.And I took it to my bed and saw it all Abbott Elementary School, I basically felt better within a few days. Then a strange convalescence began, and my 7-year-old said very briefly: How have I been? I was alone in my room while I was rattling the Did you ever notice the orange tabs hanging from the roof of your garage? In the afternoon, the exposed tree branches cast beautiful lattice shadows on the walls? When was the last time you had a

