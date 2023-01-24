Supplements You Shouldn’t Take With These 4 Medications

You likely already know that certain drugs don’t mix, and you probably know that supplements can have properties bordering on medicinal. Caution is required.

In fact, the FDA especially warn Do not double-check before taking supplements with medications, as they “may have dangerous, even life-threatening effects” due to possible drug interactions.

After all, if you’re on medication, don’t assume you can add the vitamins and supplements you need on top. Instead, talk to your doctor and do your homework. Otherwise, nasty side effects can occur and you may even endanger your own life.

Medicines and Dietary Supplements

At first glance, mixing medicines with vitamins and supplements may seem like a positive thing. You’re giving your body more resources to do the work it needs to do, right?

In theory, sure. However, it is not always easy for the general public to know exactly how a particular vitamin or supplement works in the body. I don’t know much about how it changes.

As supplement use increases, this will always become more difficult. about 57% of Americans age 20 and older have taken a supplement in the last 30 days. The problem is that many of them assume that something is safe because it is natural.

But in reality, dietary supplements can change the way the drugs you take are absorbed, metabolized, and excreted. It can cause unwanted (and potentially dangerous) side effects.

Ultimately, if you are taking medication, you should check with your doctor before adding any vitamins or supplements.

4 drugs to watch out for

Getty Images/Mirage C/Moment



You should always discuss everything you’re taking with your doctor, even if it’s natural or doesn’t seem like a big deal. To get a rough idea, let’s look at some categories of drugs.

Pay special attention to the top st john’s wortThere are a variety of drug interactions, from cancer drugs to birth control pills.

blood thinner

if you are taking prescribed blood thinners Warfarin Or even daily aspirin, be extra careful with the vitamins and supplements you take.

The problem is that certain supplements and vitamins can also thin the blood, resulting in fewer platelets and causing bleeding and bruising. Please avoid

st john’s wort

Echinacea (check out the immune-boosting vitamins in this ingredient)

Vitamin E

turmeric (can be used in cooking)

Ginkgo biloba

Dansheng

licorice root

All of the above natural supplements can further thin your blood, which is undesirable if you are already taking anticoagulants.

heart medicine

If you are taking heart medication, your doctor may have spoken to you about certain drug interactions. But they can.

If you are taking heart medications, the following may increase your risk of bleeding:

Ginkgo biloba

evening primrose

garlic

If you take digoxin (lanoxin), do not take herbs such as tanshen, licorice root, or St. John’s wort.

If you are taking anything for high blood pressure, avoid coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) unless recommended by your doctor. This antioxidant may reduce the effectiveness of antihypertensive drugs. grapefruit juice Certain blood pressure medications can also interact to dangerously lower blood pressure.

This is just an overview. For a deeper dive into heart medicines and supplements, this resource From Mayo Clinic.

antidiabetic drug

If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, your doctor may prescribe medications to lower blood sugar levels, such as biguanides such as metformin (glucophage) and sulfonylureas such as glipizide (glucotrol). However, taking vitamins and supplements that lower glucose levels can swing too far in the opposite direction.

Specifically, there is a risk of hypoglycemia (hypoglycemia) when using antidiabetic drugs together with the following drugs.

Ashwagandha

magnesium

milk thistle

aloe

carrot

Ginger

St. John’s wort may also reduce the effectiveness of antidiabetic drugs.

Conversely, avoid chromium, niacin (vitamin B3), or ginkgo biloba, as they can raise blood sugar levels and counteract diabetes medications.

Also, if your doctor has prescribed blood thinners for your diabetes, check out the blood thinners section above to see which vitamins and supplements are potentially dangerous.

HIV drug

At this point, it may not surprise you to learn that St. John’s wort can interfere with some HIV medications, such as indinavir and atazanavir (Reyataz). not. Similarly, echinacea can affect medications such as indinavir and ritonavir (Norvir), even when taking immune-boosting vitamins.

Additionally, if you are taking antiretroviral medications, all of these vitamins and supplements can cause unwanted drug interactions, making your medications less effective.

Ginkgo

garlic

milk thistle

Vitamin C

ginseng sulfate

calcium carbonate

Ferrous fumarate (iron supplement)

Some multivitamins may weaken the effects of medicines, so consult your doctor.

Conclusion

Mixing medicines with vitamins and supplements should not be taken lightly. Do not assume that just because something is natural, it is safe to use with what your doctor recommends. Instead, research drug interactions before adding anything to your daily routine. The thing is to talk to your doctor.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. If you have any questions about your medical condition or health purposes, be sure to consult a physician or other qualified Talk to your healthcare provider.