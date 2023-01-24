Health
Office-friendly breathing techniques to help combat stress at work
Experts deal with work stress in a variety of ways, from morning walks to morning walks. motivational mantraHowever, many people do not know how to breathe can also help Regulate stress, release anger and reduce anxiety. And, according to Zee Clark, author of black man’s breath Mindfulness and breathwork experts in the BIPOC community, they also help professionals reduce workplace burnout.
3 in 10 US workers say they “frequently” or “always” burn out. Recent reports from Gallup. Additionally, employees who feel discriminated against were more than twice as likely to report high levels of burnout, indicating that access to DEI programs is essential to workplace well-being.
A 2017 study found that practicing breathwork can directly address burnout through the body’s relaxation response, which helps strengthen the body and mind. the forefront of psychology.
Here are three breathing techniques Clark recommends for pros battling burnout. All of this can be done at your desk.
hold and release
We all store tension in different parts of our bodies in response to external stressors. According to Clark, the squeeze and release technique is great for relieving tension and releasing anger.
“Breathe in through your nose and squeeze everything in,” Clarke told CNBC Make It. “Make a fist, bend your toes, squeeze your leg muscles, squeeze almost everything like 3, 2, 1, then exhale and release it all.”
This stress-relieving exercise takes less than a minute and can help combat anxiety. However, if tensing all muscles at once causes pain or discomfort, he can squeeze one muscle at a time and repeat the exercise as needed.
4-7-8 Breathing
according to health line4-7-8 Breathing helps bring the body back into balance and regulates the fight-or-flight response you experience when you are stressed.
“Anxiety can be very debilitating,” Clark says. It works wonders for anxiety and insomnia.”
Clark recommends this technique to professionals who are often exhausted after dealing with scenarios such as “doing it”. [a lot of] Requires extra work, running 2 or 3 jobs, or switching code. “
Bellows brace
If your work often leaves you exhausted, this exercise is perfect for you.
“I think it tastes better than coffee,” says Clark. “Better than an espresso at noon”
“Sit up straight, fists loose on shoulders, inhale through your nose, exhale. Raise your arms as you inhale and lower your arms as you exhale,” explains Clark. video Exercise demonstration.
After a few repetitions of the technique, Clarke says you should feel refreshed and energized.
|
