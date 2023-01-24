How to Safely Raise Blood Pressure, According to Experts – Forbes Health

Health
Untreated low blood pressure can increase your risk of serious health complications. Therefore, it is important to take steps to safely raise blood pressure. Here are six expert-backed tips to help you do just that.
hydration
Severe dehydration reduces the amount of blood circulating throughout the body, causing a drop in blood pressure.
Hot weather, exercise, vomiting, or persistent diarrhea may require additional fluids. drink a lot of water All day and choose a drink Electrolytes If you sweat a lot,” he adds.
increase salt intake
reduced salt Recommended for those who are worried about high blood pressure, or high blood pressure. The opposite is true for people with low blood pressure.
Sodium helps regulate the amount of water in the body. Increasing sodium intake can increase blood volume and increase blood pressure.
According to Dr. Stewart, exercising or sweating more than usual can lead to sodium loss, which can lead to low blood pressure. He suggests adding a pinch of salt to your food and snacks throughout the day, and drinking electrolyte-rich beverages like sports drinks to get even more sodium.
eat less
“Postprandial hypotension (PPH) is a medical condition in which someone experiences a drop in blood pressure after eating,” explains Dr. Kaulback. “Older patients, especially those receiving treatment for hypertension, Parkinson’s disease’ he says.
Dr. Stewart says people with certain heart conditions, such as aortic stenosis, experience low blood pressure after eating large meals because the body is sending more blood to the intestines to aid digestion. I add that it is possible.
Experts agree that people who experience postprandial hypotension may respond better to smaller, more frequent meals.
limit alcohol consumption
Alcohol can directly affect blood pressure levels. Studies suggest that heavy alcohol consumption lowers blood pressure for up to 12 hours and increases blood pressure after 13 hours.
If you are prone to low blood pressure, it is important to watch your alcohol intake and intake. limit intake.
wear compression stockings
Compression stockings are usually worn on the legs or abdomen and provide back pressure to help keep blood flowing properly. Gentle pressure on the extremities improves circulation to the heart and prevents blood pressure from dropping.
According to Dr. Stewart, this assistance is especially beneficial for those experiencing low blood pressure due to inactivity or waking up early, as well as the elderly.
evaluate the drug
Some medications, including those prescribed for high blood pressure, can lead to low blood pressure. “Individuals may also be taking multiple blood pressure medications, which may contribute to low blood pressure,” Dr. Stewart adds.
“The body changes over time, and blood pressure medications may need to be adjusted regularly to reflect those changes,” he explains.
Talk to your healthcare provider before making any changes if you think any medications you’re taking are contributing to lower blood pressure readings. They may recommend adjusting the dose or switching medications altogether.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
