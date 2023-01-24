Language change may be the first sign of Parkinson’s disease





The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease has changed many lives. Worldwide, he has more than 10 million people living with the disease. There is no cure, but the disease can be controlled if symptoms are detected early. Language changes, along with other symptoms, as Parkinson’s disease progresses.

Researcher Rytis Maskeliūnas from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania, along with colleagues from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU), used audio data to try to identify early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is usually associated with loss of motor function, such as hand tremors, muscle stiffness, and balance problems. Decreased motor activity also reduces the function of the vocal cords, diaphragm, and lungs, according to Mascelius Nas, a researcher at KTU’s Department of Multimedia Engineering. Speech may be the first sign of illness. “ Expansion of the AI ​​language database According to Virgilijus Ulozas, professor of otolaryngology at the LSMU School of Medicine, patients in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease may speak more quietly and may be monotonous, less expressive, and slower. It’s more fragmented and this is very difficult to perceive by ear. Hoarseness, stuttering, slurred pronunciation of words, and loss of pauses between words may become more apparent as the disease progresses. Considering these symptoms, a collaborative team of Lithuanian researchers has developed a system for early detection of the disease. “We are not creating a substitute for routine patient testing. Our method is intended to facilitate early diagnosis of the disease and to track the effectiveness of treatment,” he said. KTU researcher Mascelius Nas said. According to him, the link between Parkinson’s disease and speech abnormalities is nothing new in the world of digital signal analysis and has been known and studied since the 1960s. However, as technology advances, it is becoming possible to extract more information from speech. In their study, researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and evaluate audio signals, perform calculations, and make diagnoses in seconds instead of hours. This survey is also unique. The results are tailored to Lithuanian specifications, thus extending his AI language database. Algorithms will be mobile apps in the future Regarding the progress of the study, Kipras Pribuišis, Lecturer in Otorhinolaryngology at the LSMU School of Medicine, emphasizes that the study was only conducted on patients who had already been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Using voice samples, we can distinguish between Parkinson’s disease and healthy people.This algorithm is more accurate than those previously proposed.” In a soundproof booth, microphones were used to record conversations between a normal subject and a Parkinson’s patient, and an artificial intelligence algorithm “learned” to evaluate these recordings and perform signal processing. Researchers emphasize that the algorithm does not require powerful hardware and could be migrated to mobile apps in the future. “Our results have already been published and have enormous scientific potential. Indeed, there is still a long and difficult road ahead before they are applied to routine clinical practice.” Mascellius says. According to the researchers, the next step would be to increase the number of patients to collect more data and determine whether the proposed algorithm outperforms alternative methods used for early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. It is included. Additionally, we need to see if the algorithm works well not only in laboratory-like settings, but also in clinics and patients’ homes.

