Long COVID in adults; changes in antibiotic prescribing

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Results from population-based studies show that nearly 19 million adults in the United States may have been infected with COVID for a long time, with some individuals reporting symptoms for a year or more after infection. “Most studies on long-term COVID have been on select samples of people, such as those hospitalized with COVID or those seeking medical care for COVID symptoms or long-term COVID symptoms, but No study has attempted to find out what the true burden of COVID is on the general population.” Dr. Dennis Nash, M.P.H., Executive Director of the Institute of Public Health Implementation Sciences at the City University of New York and Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology at the CUNY School of Public Health told Healio.

Last week’s infectious disease top article. Another headline story was about a study showing that short-term antibiotic therapy is as effective as long-term antibiotic therapy for many infections. Read these and other top stories about infectious diseases below. Survey Finds Nearly 19 Million Adults in the U.S. May Be Long-Term Residents COVID Results from population-based surveys suggest that approximately 19 million U.S. adults may have had COVID for a long time, reporting symptoms more than 12 months after initial infection. Some people do. read more. ‘Shorter is better’ mantra begins to change antibiotics prescribe The optimal duration of antibiotic therapy is controversial, and studies have shown that shorter durations are just as effective as longer durations for many infections. read more. Safety signals for COVID-19 boosters unlikely to represent ‘true clinical risk’, officials say say Health officials said it was “very low,” he said. read more. Covering an N95 respirator with a face mask may increase your risk. leak Studies with healthcare workers have shown that covering an N95 filtering facepiece respirator with a face mask can cause the respirator to leak or fail. read more. Phase 3 Study of Moderna Shows RSV Vaccine Safety and Efficacy in Older Adults Moderna announced that its RNA-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial. read more.

