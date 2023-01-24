





Source/Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure:

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, NIH's National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities, and NCI/NIH supported this research. Zeinomar does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Key Findings: A study of 1,926 black female breast cancer survivors showed that those who smoked at breast cancer diagnosis had a 52% higher all-cause mortality rate compared to nonsmokers.

The increased risk was most pronounced among women with 10 pack years or more of smoking history. Black women who smoked at breast cancer diagnosis had a 52% increased risk of all-cause mortality compared with never-smokers, according to a study published in . JAMA network open. Researchers observed a particularly high risk among women who had long pack years of smoking and those who consumed alcohol regularly, the researchers noted.

The findings “further emphasize the importance of avoiding smoking not only for cancer prevention but also for improving prognosis after breast cancer diagnosis,” the researchers said. However ZeinomerPhD, MPH, said to Helio. Source: Adobe Stock

Basis and method Data on how lifestyle factors are associated with breast cancer prognosis in black women are limited, as most of the evidence is based on studies of white breast cancer survivors. However ZeinomarPhD, MPH, An associate member of the Rutgers Cancer Institute’s cancer prevention and control program told Helio. Zeinomer only “Having a healthy lifestyle that includes restrictions alcohol consumption “Not smoking is associated with improved survival after breast cancer diagnosis,” said Zeinomar. To this end, the researchers compared prediagnostic smoking and alcohol consumption with all-cause and breast cancer-specific I tried to evaluate the association of She was diagnosed between June 6, 2005 and May 21, 2019. Researchers conducted face-to-face interviews asking about smoking status at breast cancer diagnosis, duration and intensity of smoking, number of pack years smoked, and regular alcohol consumption within the year prior to breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer-specific mortality and all-cause mortality served as primary outcomes. Median follow-up was 6.7 years. result Overall, 337 deaths occurred during the 13,464 person-years of follow-up. Of these, 55.5% died from breast cancer. Results showed that women who smoked at breast cancer diagnosis had a 52% increased risk of all-cause mortality compared with nonsmokers (HR = 1.52; 95% CI, 1.15-2.02). The increased risk was most pronounced in women whose smoking history was ≥10 her pack years (HR = 1.84; 95% CI 1.34-2.53). The researchers also observed a similar but nonsignificant association for breast cancer-specific mortality between current smokers and never smokers (HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 0.87-1.85). Alcohol intake and all-cause mortality (HR = 1.05; 95% CI, 0.73–1.51) or breast cancer-specific mortality (HR = 1.06; 95 %CI, 0.67-1.67). Study limitations included limited data on smoking and alcohol consumption after diagnosis and possible underreporting. implication The findings add to the evidence for adverse health effects. smoking In Healio, Zeinomar emphasizes the need for personalized and targeted survivorship care for breast cancer survivors, especially women with high smoking levels. “Our study further underscores the importance of avoiding smoking not only for cancer prevention, but also for improving prognosis after breast cancer diagnosis,” she said.Future studies should examine the role of continued smoking after cancer diagnosis, Similar to smoking cessation in breast cancer survivorship. “ References: For more information: However ZeinomerPhD, MPH, He can be reached at [email protected]

