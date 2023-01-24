World’s First Study Suggests Even Brief Exposure to Air Pollution Has Rapid Effects on Brain – ScienceDaily





A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria shows that common levels of traffic pollution can impair human brain function in just a few hours.

Peer-reviewed findings published in journals Environmental hygieneshowed that exposure to diesel exhaust for as little as two hours reduced functional connectivity in the brain. “For decades, scientists have believed that the brain may be protected from the harmful effects of air pollution.” It provides new evidence to support the relationship with cognition.” For this study, researchers briefly exposed 25 healthy adults to diesel exhaust and filtered air at different times in a laboratory setting. Brain activity was measured before and after each exposure using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Researchers analyzed changes in the brain’s default mode network (DMN). The DMN is a set of interconnected brain regions that play important roles in memory and inner thinking. fMRI revealed decreased functional connectivity in widespread regions of the DMN after participants were exposed to diesel exhaust compared to filtered air. “We know that altered functional connectivity in the DMN is associated with cognitive decline and symptoms of depression, so it is alarming that these same networks are disrupted by traffic pollution.” , Professor of Psychology at the University of Victoria and first author of the study. “More research is needed to fully understand the impact of these changes on function, but they can impair people’s ability to think and work.” take steps to protect yourself Notably, the brain changes were temporary, and participants’ connections returned to normal after exposure. Dr. Carsten speculates that if exposure continues, the effects could be long-lasting. He said people should be mindful of the air they are breathing and take appropriate steps to minimize their exposure to potentially harmful air pollutants such as car exhaust. I got Dr. Carsten said: “It’s important to make sure your car’s air filter is working properly. If you’re walking or biking on a busy street, consider detouring to a less-trafficked route. Please give me.” Current research looks only at the cognitive effects of traffic-derived pollution, but Dr. Carsten said other combustion products are likely to be of concern. “Air pollution is now recognized as the greatest environmental threat to human health, and we are increasingly seeing its effects on all major organ systems,” says Dr. Carsten. “I think we see similar effects on the brain from exposure to other air pollutants, like wildfire smoke. It’s an important consideration for people.” The study was conducted at UBC’s Air Pollution Exposure Laboratory at Vancouver General Hospital. The lab is equipped with state-of-the-art exposure booths that can simulate breathing various air pollutants. In this carefully designed and safety-approved study, researchers used freshly generated exhaust that had been diluted and aged to reflect real-world conditions.

