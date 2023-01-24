AAP: Inpatient Adolescent Care





In a new policy statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) discussed how to meet the needs of hospitalized adolescents. Statement “The Hospitalized Adolescent” released online January 23, 2023 and published in the February 2023 issue of Pediatrics. The statement describes the unique way teenagers are affected by hospitalizations for acute and chronic illnesses. According to the AAP, approximately 20% of pediatric hospitalizations in the United States are for adolescents ages 11 to 20 who are developing and needing privacy and confidentiality while gaining skills and independence. “Because teenagers are typically exploring what it means to be independent, hospitalization can feel like a real setback,” said Cora C. Breuner, MD, MPH, lead author of the policy statement. FAAP said. Help support young patients through hospital policies, services and care, and by ensuring that their privacy, confidentiality and dignity are respected. “ As outlined in the AAP, the optimal settings for juvenile hospitalization are those that meet legal, medical, psychosocial, equality, gender, privacy, confidentiality, and educational needs. The setting should also ensure safety and minimize disruption to the adolescent’s life and developmental agenda. Recommendations from the AAP include teaching adolescent health and wellness in hospitalist training and assisting hospital administrators, clinicians, and adolescent health professionals in developing inpatient adolescent policy. includes. AAP also recommends communication between hospitals and primary care providers. According to the AAP, attention should be focused on confidentiality. There should also be flexible visitation schedules for friends and family, and doctors and other health care providers should receive anti-racist and anti-microaggression training. need to do it. To continually improve the adolescent care environment, researchers need to discover new and ongoing trends in adolescent hospitalization through the collection of demographic data. “I love watching teenagers work with their families and medical teams to make decisions that affect their health,” says Breuner. “In difficult times, adolescents deserve our compassion, respect and support.” reference The American Academy of Pediatrics Issues New Recommendations for Hospitalized Adolescents. American Academy of Pediatrics. January 23, 2023. Accessed January 23, 2023. https://www.aap.org/en/news-room/news-releases/aap/2022/american-academy-of-pediatrics-issues-new-recommendations-on-hospitalized-adolescents/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contemporarypediatrics.com/view/aap-caring-for-hospitalized-adolescents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

