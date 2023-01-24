Health
Guide To Top Weight Loss Supplements – Forbes Health
Many vitamins and minerals play a role in supporting a healthy weight. If you eat a balanced and nutritious diet, you are likely to get all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients you need.
“However, in today’s busy lives, most people eat the same type of food over and over again, which prevents them from having a balanced and nutritious diet,” says Dr. Gupta. increase.
Here’s what to focus on, according to experts.
multivitamin
Registered Dietitian Maryann Walsh, owner of Nutrition Counseling in Palm Beach, Florida, recommends a high-quality multivitamin that can provide important minerals.
“multivitamin It usually contains B vitamins that play an important role in energy metabolism,” says Walsh.
Specifically look for iron ones. “Iron is essential for carrying oxygen to the cells in the body. Many of them not only help keep you feeling your best, but they also effectively support many metabolic processes, including building lean muscle mass.” I am also involved in doing so,” she adds, recommending both. Nature Made Multivitamin with Iron and Centrum multivitamin and multimineral is the ideal supplement.
magnesium
Another key nutrient that plays a key role in maintaining a healthy weight is magnesium, according to Ashley Kitchens, R.D., owner of Plant Centered Nutrition in Durham, North Carolina. “Magnesium deficiency can impair the body’s ability to use sugar (glucose) for energy,” she says.
systematic review in Critical Review of Food Science and Nutrition We found a decrease in body mass index (BMI) after magnesium supplementation, as well as a decrease in body mass and waist circumference in certain subgroups, including those with insulin resistance-related disorders, hypertension, obesity, and magnesium deficiency.
According to the National Institutes of Health, many U.S. adults don’t get the recommended amount of magnesium from food or drink. “For example, low magnesium levels can inhibit the ability of vitamin D to function properly.” Magnesium is also essential for protein synthesis and energy production. Talk to your doctor about whether you may benefit. magnesium supplement.
B vitamins
B vitamins support healthy weight balance due to their role in energy production. “Vitamin B3 (niacin) plays an important role in helping the body break down carbohydrates and convert them into energy,” says Kitchens.
Some studies have suggested a link between low vitamin B12 levels and excess weight and obesity, but other findings are mixed. However, high doses of vitamin B3 and vitamin B1 are also associated with insulin resistance, so use with caution and always consult your doctor first.
protein powder
Protein helps promote weight loss in several ways. Digesting protein helps you burn more calories, helps you stay fuller longer, and builds lean, metabolically active muscles. “Proteins are complex and take time for your body to break down,” says Kitchens. This means that your body uses more energy to break down protein than fat and carbohydrates. I have.
protein shake It can also help you lose weight by reducing hunger and keeping you feeling satisfied longer. “Including protein in every meal and snack will help you feel full and full,” says Kitchens.
Finally, lean muscle mass is more metabolically active than fat mass, so apart from strength training, you need to consume enough nutrients for lean muscle growth to burn calories even at rest.
“If you’re struggling to get enough protein into your diet from food, supplementing with a protein powder can help nourish your muscles and maintain metabolically active lean muscle mass,” says Walsh. says.
fiber
Fiber offers many health benefits, including supporting a healthy weight. “Focusing on consuming 30 grams of fiber a day can help support weight loss and improve the body’s response to insulin,” explains Kitchens. “This is just as effective as a typical complex diet that restricts certain foods or food groups or forces you to follow a strict set of rules,” she adds.
Fiber helps you feel fuller for longer. That means you’re more likely to skip snacks, and the extra calories that come with it. Many foods contain dietary fiber, fiber supplements.
