Pancreatitis Surgery Study Finds Steady Declining Survival Rates

debtOr for some patients with chronic pancreatitis, surgery is the only hope. The condition can cause debilitating abdominal pain, sometimes prompting people to turn to substances for relief. results are not well understood.

new studyAttempts to document the outcomes of these patients longitudinally found that survival decreased in the first decade after surgery. We’ve identified the bags – begging questions about who should have surgery, what support is needed after pancreatic surgery, and whether the potential harms outweigh the benefits.

Gregory Wilson, an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Cincinnati Center for Pancreatic Diseases, started with a personal question. What happened to his pancreatectomy and islet cell transplant patients? Did they really recover and get back on track?

At first glance, the numbers were sober. The Pancreatic Disease Center’s database showed that survival rates continued to decline steadily over time, Wilson said. I learned that

Although pancreatectomy has been performed for some time, the addition of islet cell transplantation is a recent addition. Pancreatic islet cells in a healthy pancreas are cell clusters that produce the hormones needed to regulate blood sugar. Decades ago, a surgeon began transplanting islets from donor pancreases to people with compromised pancreatic function as a way to prevent diabetes, a procedure he attempted to cure type 1 diabetes. but was never successful. Instead, he became a pancreatic surgery companion, most notably at his two centers at the University of Cincinnati and the University of Minnesota.

Wilson and his colleagues of Cincinnati expanded the study to include other surgeries, performing 555 surgeries on 493 patients over a 20-year period (2000-2020). The National Death Index was used to identify deceased patients and their cause of death. Five years after his surgery, his 81% of patients were alive. Ten years after his surgery, the patient’s survival rate was only 64%, and the median age at death he was 51.

The leading causes of death were infections (16%), cardiovascular disease (13%) and diabetes-related problems (11%).

The researchers also found that 59% of patients had insulin-dependent diabetes 10 years after surgery, but only 10% had surgery for insulin-dependent diabetes. This is not unexpected, as other studies have shown that people who have had (or are ill with) part or all of their pancreas are at increased risk of developing diabetes. Islet cell transplantation is meant to make up for some of that loss.

Opioid use was the problem most strongly associated with worse overall survival. Six patients died by suicide, Wilson said, making it the quickest cause of death, and a surprisingly high number of patients indicating the need for better interventions.

Findings presented at the Southern Surgical Association last month and Published in Journal of American College of Surgeons Paint a complex (and still incomplete) picture of the risks of these surgeries and their aftermath on Tuesday.

The findings show that the treatment of chronic pancreatitis “needs to advance well beyond surgery,” said Timothy Timothy, professor of medicine and associate dean of medical student research at Dartmouth’s Geisel College of Medicine. Gardner said, “These patients require multidisciplinary care both preoperatively and postoperatively, and unless an effective care team is in place who can closely monitor the patient, the patient undergoes surgery.” You shouldn’t.”

Patients with chronic pancreatitis, especially those with advanced disease, face a difficult situation. Although many people do not know the cause of their disease, a significant portion of cases of chronic pancreatitis are caused by alcohol use. % were current smokers and 18% were former smokers. Many continued to smoke (38%) and use opioids (30%) daily after surgery at the time of their last follow-up. Also, his 16% of patients continued to have an alcohol use disorder at the last follow-up ranging from 2 to 10 years after surgery.

Many patients developed diabetes, which may have contributed to the death toll from infections such as pneumonia and urosepsis years after surgery, Wilson said.

Many factors may have contributed to the patient’s death, but it’s difficult to divulge those details, Wilson said.

This study was retrospective and included only patients with pancreatitis surgery at the University of Cincinnati Center, which could skew the results. A control group of patients will be included and the outcomes of the two groups will be compared. Wilson said he and his colleagues tried “really hard” to find such data, but in the end they couldn’t.

This paper analyzed the overall survival of patients who underwent one or more of these surgeries. Total pancreatectomy with automated islet cell transplantation (49% of patients), duodenum-sparing pancreatectomy and/or drainage procedure (22%), pancreaticoduodenectomy (16%), and tail pancreatectomy (13%) ).

Suresh Chari, professor and associate chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at MD Anderson Cancer Center, said that mixing all the results of the surgery would make the paper less useful than it should be.

“What I want to know is, if I send a 13-year-old child for a total pancreatectomy with an islet cell transplant, what can I tell the mother about how this child will behave in the future? said Shari.

STAT asked Wilson for survival data for patients who underwent radical pancreatectomy with islet cell transplantation. He said his team did not have individual results for that group. , so the patient population is slightly different from centers that don’t offer this procedure,” he said. did not show a difference in overall survival by type of surgery, Dr. Wilson said.

Chari argued that the paper was also an opportunity to show how well islet cell transplantation has delivered on its promise to help avoid diabetes after pancreatic surgery. If you develop diabetes, “What did you accomplish by doing that islet cell transplant? Maybe you bought a few years,” he said. Chari said that in the mid-2000s he was part of a short-term islet cell transplant program at the Mayo Clinic, which referred patients to Cincinnati for treatment.

Clinicians told STAT that many patients benefit greatly from surgery when other options have been exhausted.

“They’re the patients that we normally see – those who keep fighting, who have daily pain that requires drugs, who are in and out of bed all day or in and out of the emergency department, unable to live their own lives. Patients.Many times they lose their jobs and can’t keep their jobs,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s study has no clear answer, but reflects a complex reality. Patients with chronic pancreatitis, generally speaking, are already a vulnerable group. Adding major surgery to the mix intensifies existing problems. For example, a addiction to painkillers before surgery is only harder to break after major surgery. Similarly, potential mental health concerns and cracks in a person’s support system can grow during the intense and difficult recovery process. We have to change and focus on long-term care.

That’s why the months and years after surgery are critical, Wilson said. We are building a more robust postoperative support system for our patients that can include:

That is why it is so important to screen patients on the front end and thoroughly advise them on their options. “All I’m asking is for the science, for the patients, to be out in the open about what it’s like to do this long-term.” When meeting and meeting desired patients, [a surgery] Once done, you can be assured that these are your data. This is what we can expect in the next 5, 10 years. “

STAT coverage of chronic health problems Bloomberg philanthropy. our financial backer We are not involved in any decisions regarding our journalism.

